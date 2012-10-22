(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl successfully issued EUR500 million of new senior secured notes due 2018-2019, thereby refinancing a large part of its 2013-2015 debt maturities and strengthening its financial risk profile.

-- We are revising our outlook on Ypso to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' long-term rating on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ypso will deliver a resilient operating performance, restore free operating cash flow generation to at least EUR120 million a year from 2013, and maintain adequate liquidity.

Rating Action

On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl to stable from negative. At the same time we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows Ypso's successful refinancing of a large part of its 2013-2015 maturities under existing credit facilities with new long-term secured notes. In our view, this second refinancing transaction completed this year, combined with the new set of covenants and new revolving credit facility (RCF) granted in the first half of 2012, has enabled the group to significantly improve its debt maturity profile and financial flexibility.