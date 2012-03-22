(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Franshion will likely generate satisfactory property sales and reasonable margins to modestly improve its capital structure and cash flow, in our opinion.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based real estate developer and our 'BB' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will have adequate liquidity and maintain good financial flexibility.

Rating Action

On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on Franshion and our 'cnBBB' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating on Franshion to reflect our view that the company is likely to generate satisfactory property sales in 2012 and modestly improve its capital structure. The company's good financial flexibility and significant and stable cash flow from high-quality rental properties and hotels support its credit profile.

The corporate credit rating on Franshion reflects the company's 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion may benefit from some of the potential extraordinary government support for its parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK; BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--). In our view, Franshion's property business is strategically important, but not a core business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit contributor to its parent over the next two to three years.

In our view, Franshion's "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term, is not likely to improve materially in the next one to two years. We expect the company to achieve the same level of property sales in 2012 as in 2011. An improvement in its financial ratios, however, will likely be modest due to the uneven recognition of properties sold and a high level of borrowings. Fanshion's large cash balance and its good financial flexibility temper this weakness.

We expect Franshion's commercial projects in Shanghai and a high-end residential project in Beijing to support our base-case assumption of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 11.5 billion in contract sales for 2012. This forecast includes a land sale in Changsha to third parties. We anticipate that the company's gross margin will decline to about 45%-50% in 2012 from 54% in 2011 because of more revenue recognition from residential properties, which have lower margins than its Shanghai commercial projects.

In our base case, we estimate that the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will decline to about 5.0x-6.0x from more than 7.0x in 2011, and EBITDA interest coverage will rise to above 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011. Franshion's leverage was much higher than we expected for 2011 due to a significant increase in debt, which it partly offset with a corresponding increase in cash on hand and some delayed revenue recognition to 2012.

We believe Franshion's property rental income is likely to continue to grow steadily, due to good occupancy and rising rents for its high-quality leasing properties in Beijing and Shanghai. Rental EBITDA could cover a significant 60% of total interest expense in the next two years. Coverage was 100% a year ago; the decline is attributable to materially increased debt.

In our view, Franshion's property development business has high concentration risks. The company has a limited number of projects, although they are fairly large in scale. Franshion is vulnerable to a slippage in sales and delivery of properties due to local market conditions and regulations. As a result, we expect its financial performance to remain volatile for the next two years. Two projects are likely to contribute about 70%-80% of its property sales in 2012.

We also see execution risk associated with Franshion's increasing expansion to tier-2 cities (such as Changsha and Qingdao), where its market position is less established. The company could face a gap in its property sales over the next two to three years, if the development and execution of sales launches in new markets, such as Changsha and Qingdao, is not satisfactory. This is mainly because the company has limited experience of large-scale residential projects and land developments. The shift in product mix could also affect its profitability over time.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Franshion's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. The company's large surplus cash and satisfactory property sales should support the liquidity position. We expect Franshion's liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months based on the following assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources include: (1) unrestricted cash of about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 12.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; (2) our estimate of cash receipts of about HK$14.5 billion from property sales in 2012; (3) property rental income of HK$1.2 billion; and (4) hotel income of HK$2.1 billion.

-- Primary liquidity uses include: (1) about HK$6.9 billion in short-term debt (excluding intercompany entrustment loans) as of Dec. 31, 2011; (2) about HK$4.6 billion in outstanding land premiums due in 2012; (3) construction costs; (4) rental property and hotel operating costs; (5) sales and administration expenses; (6) interest expenses; (7) taxes; and (8) dividend payments.

-- The company has sufficient headroom in its offshore bank loan covenants. The company has complied with these covenants, which include tangible net worth, gearing, and cash flow coverage.

Franshion has good financial flexibility compared with its peers at the same rating level, in our view. The company has good access to onshore and offshore banking facilities because of its parent's state-owned enterprise background, and Franshion's valuable commercial and hotel properties. Franshion has a record of raising capital from diverse funding channels, including equity and hybrid securities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity will be "adequate" and it will maintain good financial flexibility in a weak operating environment. In our base case scenario, we expect Franshion's credit ratios to improve modestly in 2012, mainly due to higher property deliveries. Franshion's income from property leasing and hotels should somewhat support its cash flow.

The potential upside to the rating is limited. Likely limited improvement in Franshion's financial risk profile and modest credit ratios for the current rating over the next two years constrain the SACP on the company. We may raise the SACP if Franshion materially improves its scale and project diversification, and reduces its leverage, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio falls to less than 3x.

We may lower the rating on Franshion if we lower Sinochem HK's SACP. We may also lower the rating if Franshion's SACP is lowered to 'bb-'. This could happen if the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive or its contract sales and margins are materially weaker than we expected, such that its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3.0x and shows no signs of improvement.

