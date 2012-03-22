(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 -
Overview
-- Franshion will likely generate satisfactory property sales and
reasonable margins to modestly improve its capital structure and cash flow, in
our opinion.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the
China-based real estate developer and our 'BB' issue rating on its outstanding
senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will have
adequate liquidity and maintain good financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+'
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer
Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured
notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on
Franshion and our 'cnBBB' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured
notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating on Franshion to reflect our view that the company is
likely to generate satisfactory property sales in 2012 and modestly improve
its capital structure. The company's good financial flexibility and
significant and stable cash flow from high-quality rental properties and
hotels support its credit profile.
The corporate credit rating on Franshion reflects the company's 'bb+'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion may
benefit from some of the potential extraordinary government support for its
parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK; BBB/Stable/--;
cnA/--). In our view, Franshion's property business is strategically
important, but not a core business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to
remain a significant profit contributor to its parent over the next two to
three years.
In our view, Franshion's "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria
define the term, is not likely to improve materially in the next one to two
years. We expect the company to achieve the same level of property sales in
2012 as in 2011. An improvement in its financial ratios, however, will likely
be modest due to the uneven recognition of properties sold and a high level of
borrowings. Fanshion's large cash balance and its good financial flexibility
temper this weakness.
We expect Franshion's commercial projects in Shanghai and a high-end
residential project in Beijing to support our base-case assumption of Chinese
renminbi (RMB) 11.5 billion in contract sales for 2012. This forecast includes
a land sale in Changsha to third parties. We anticipate that the company's
gross margin will decline to about 45%-50% in 2012 from 54% in 2011 because of
more revenue recognition from residential properties, which have lower margins
than its Shanghai commercial projects.
In our base case, we estimate that the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will
decline to about 5.0x-6.0x from more than 7.0x in 2011, and EBITDA interest
coverage will rise to above 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011. Franshion's leverage was
much higher than we expected for 2011 due to a significant increase in debt,
which it partly offset with a corresponding increase in cash on hand and some
delayed revenue recognition to 2012.
We believe Franshion's property rental income is likely to continue to grow
steadily, due to good occupancy and rising rents for its high-quality leasing
properties in Beijing and Shanghai. Rental EBITDA could cover a significant
60% of total interest expense in the next two years. Coverage was 100% a year
ago; the decline is attributable to materially increased debt.
In our view, Franshion's property development business has high concentration
risks. The company has a limited number of projects, although they are fairly
large in scale. Franshion is vulnerable to a slippage in sales and delivery of
properties due to local market conditions and regulations. As a result, we
expect its financial performance to remain volatile for the next two years.
Two projects are likely to contribute about 70%-80% of its property sales in
2012.
We also see execution risk associated with Franshion's increasing expansion to
tier-2 cities (such as Changsha and Qingdao), where its market position is
less established. The company could face a gap in its property sales over the
next two to three years, if the development and execution of sales launches in
new markets, such as Changsha and Qingdao, is not satisfactory. This is mainly
because the company has limited experience of large-scale residential projects
and land developments. The shift in product mix could also affect its
profitability over time.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Franshion's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our
criteria. The company's large surplus cash and satisfactory property sales
should support the liquidity position. We expect Franshion's liquidity sources
to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months based on the
following assumptions:
-- Primary liquidity sources include: (1) unrestricted cash of about Hong
Kong dollar (HK$) 12.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; (2) our estimate of cash
receipts of about HK$14.5 billion from property sales in 2012; (3) property
rental income of HK$1.2 billion; and (4) hotel income of HK$2.1 billion.
-- Primary liquidity uses include: (1) about HK$6.9 billion in short-term
debt (excluding intercompany entrustment loans) as of Dec. 31, 2011; (2) about
HK$4.6 billion in outstanding land premiums due in 2012; (3) construction
costs; (4) rental property and hotel operating costs; (5) sales and
administration expenses; (6) interest expenses; (7) taxes; and (8) dividend
payments.
-- The company has sufficient headroom in its offshore bank loan
covenants. The company has complied with these covenants, which include
tangible net worth, gearing, and cash flow coverage.
Franshion has good financial flexibility compared with its peers at the same
rating level, in our view. The company has good access to onshore and offshore
banking facilities because of its parent's state-owned enterprise background,
and Franshion's valuable commercial and hotel properties. Franshion has a
record of raising capital from diverse funding channels, including equity and
hybrid securities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity will
be "adequate" and it will maintain good financial flexibility in a weak
operating environment. In our base case scenario, we expect Franshion's credit
ratios to improve modestly in 2012, mainly due to higher property deliveries.
Franshion's income from property leasing and hotels should somewhat support
its cash flow.
The potential upside to the rating is limited. Likely limited improvement in
Franshion's financial risk profile and modest credit ratios for the current
rating over the next two years constrain the SACP on the company. We may raise
the SACP if Franshion materially improves its scale and project
diversification, and reduces its leverage, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio
falls to less than 3x.
We may lower the rating on Franshion if we lower Sinochem HK's SACP. We may
also lower the rating if Franshion's SACP is lowered to 'bb-'. This could
happen if the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive or its
contract sales and margins are materially weaker than we expected, such that
its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3.0x and shows no signs of
improvement.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Franshion Properties (China) Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
cnBBB+
Senior Unsecured BB
cnBBB