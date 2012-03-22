March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the proposed GBP500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by U.K.-based automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover PLC (JLR; B+/Positive/--). The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on JLR. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '4' to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the proposed notes are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. We understand that JLR will use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on JLR's existing GBP1 billion-equivalent senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2021. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery expectations for the proposed and existing unsecured notes are underpinned by JLR's asset valuation, which we base, among other factors, on its iconic brand names. Our recovery expectations are also supported by JLR's insolvency jurisdiction of the U.K., which we consider to be relatively favorable for creditors. At the same time, our recovery expectations are constrained by our opinion of JLR's "weak" business risk profile and by the unsecured nature of the notes, which rank behind secured claims, including pension claims. The unsecured notes are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing about 92% of JLR's assets, 53% of its revenues, and 82% of its EBITDA.

We understand that the documentation for the proposed notes will be substantially similar to that for the existing notes. However, we note that the documentation for the proposed notes includes significant increases to the covenants permitting JLR to raise debt of up to GBP200 million at nonguarantor subsidiaries, and up to GBP400 million for permitted investments.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

To determine recovery expectations, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We project a hypothetical default in 2015, triggered by deterioration in JLR's operating performance amid an economic and financial downturn. This would lead to a steady decline in revenue, deteriorating profitability, and negative free cash flow over the next three years. Given JLR's significant market positions, we value the company as a going concern at the point of default, using a combination of market multiple and discrete asset valuation methodologies. We estimate that JLR's stressed enterprise value would be about GBP2.1 billion at default in 2015.

We deduct from the stressed enterprise value priority liabilities of about GBP590 million, comprising the pension deficit, capital leases, and enforcement costs. The resulting net enterprise value is about GBP1.52 billion. From this, we deduct approximately GBP642 million of secured debt, comprising:

-- An existing GBP116 million borrowing-base facility).

-- GBP159 million of other secured debt allowed under the documentation for a GBP710 million revolving credit facility (RCF).

-- GBP318 million of factoring facilities, which we assume to be drawn by the year of default.

-- Six months of prepetition interest.

The remaining value would, in our view, enable the unsecured lenders (of the GBP1 billion-equivalent notes, the proposed GBP500 million notes, and the GBP551 million of debt under the RCF) to achieve recovery of 30%-50%, equating to a recovery rating of '4'.

For our detailed recovery report on Jaguar Land Rover, see "Jaguar Land Rover Recovery Rating Profile," published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.