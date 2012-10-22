(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The class D, E, F, and G notes experienced interest shortfalls on the July 2012 payment
date.
-- We believe that the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes have become more vulnerable to
cash flow disruptions.
-- We have thus lowered our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes. At the
same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class E, F, and G notes.
-- DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 is a pan-European CMBS transaction that closed in March
2007, and is currently secured on 12 pan-European commercial real estate loans.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria
are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from
the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in
this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on DECO 14 - Pan Europe
5 B.V.'s class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings
on the class E, F, and G notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the interest shortfall that occurred on the class D, E, F, and
G notes on the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD), and reflect our assessment of the issuer's
ability to pay interest on all classes of notes on future IPDs.