(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - A greater push for state regulators to implement model tariff guidelines could
have significant benefits for the development of India's troubled power sector. But the
industry's chronic problems will take time to address. That's according to a
report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today, titled "India
Eases Some Of The Pain Points For Power Companies."
"The gathering momentum for adoption of tariff reform is likely to improve the
credit quality of distributors over the next two to four years, and that will
have a knock-on effect for the industry as a whole," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan. "We believe moves to improve fuel security
will also create a more conducive operating environment for companies."
But the report warns there's no quick fix. India still faces long-standing
fuel shortages, and states may impede the adoption of tariff regulations.
Other issues include ongoing uncertainty around delays to land acquisitions
and the ramp-up of coal production. Pricing and logistical issues also persist.
"As India's reliance on coal as a fuel source and the number of independent
power projects increase, addressing fuel supply needs will gather greater
urgency," said Mr. Vishwanathan. "The sector is reaching a turning point. It
still faces a long journey toward efficiency and growth, but the road ahead
may be becoming less arduous."
In the report, Standard & Poor's examines the impact of the government's tax
breaks for power companies announced in the budget last week, the directive
for the state-owned coal provider, Coal India Ltd., to sign 20-year fuel
supply agreements with power companies, and the Central Electricity Regulatory
Authority's proposal that state regulators should adopt model tariff
guidelines.