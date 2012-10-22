Oct 22 -
Overview
-- Brazil-based iron mining and processing firm, Samarco benefits from a
niche position in the seaborne iron pellet market with sound market shares and
geographically diversified clients.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings to Samarco.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to Samarco's proposed notes
due 2022.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Samarco will
maintain stable credit metrics despite a somewhat aggressive expansion plan.
Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' global
scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings to Samarco Mineracao
S.A.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' rating to Samarco's proposed senior
unsecured notes due 2022.
Rationale
The ratings on Samarco reflect its "fair" business risk profile and
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The ratings also factor in
shareholders' support that further enhances the company's credit profile. We
believe that due to Samarco's proximity to Vale S.A.'s (A-/Stable/--) iron ore
southern system and strategic importance, Samarco would count on strong
financial support, in a distress scenario, from Vale, which currently holds
50% ownership. BHP Billiton PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) owns the other half of Samarco.
As our base case, we assume that Samarco will be able to maintain adequate
profitability amid the industry downturn because of its strong cost position,
technical know-how, and savvy commercial strategy, benefiting from its niche
position in the growing seaborne iron pellet market. Samarco's high operating
efficiency, due to its ability to transport iron ore concentrate to its pellet
plants and port facilities, and sizable iron ore reserves enable it to become
a global low-cost pellet producer with solid cash flows throughout the
industry cycle. This, coupled with our expectation that total debt will remain
low relative to EBITDA and free cash flows, help offset concentration risks
from a single and volatile product--iron pellets--and its assets are
concentrated in a single set of mine, pipelines, and pellet plants.
We consider Samarco's business risk profile as "fair." With a total pellet
capacity of 22 million tons per year, Samarco is one of the main suppliers of
pellets in the seaborne market. We believe fundamentals for this market remain
positive, despite the global economic slowdown and the typical volatility of
metal commodity products, because declining ore grade in most iron ore
production sites globally will keep boosting demand for pellets in the long
term, in our view. Despite weaker demand from the global steel industry, we do
not expect significant additional iron ore capacity in the near term, which
will help keep iron ore prices (and pellets) at current levels in the next 12
to 18 months. Still, we tested Samarco's cash flows amid lower pellet prices,
declining by 25% in 2013 and a further 15% in 2014. Due to Samarco's strong
cost position, we project the company to report adequate profitability even
under these circumstances. Although volumes could drop under stressful market
conditions, when steel makers stop using more expensive raw materials, we
believe Samarco should also fare better than its peers because of its strong
and diversified customer base, with little dependence from Chinese
steelmakers.
Samarco's financial risk profile is "intermediate." We project the company to
maintain strong credit metrics even under assumptions of lower pellet prices
for the next few years, which reflects its ability to generate strong cash
flows that will fund its new pellet plant, totaling $3 billion in 2012 and
2013. In addition, we expect revenues to increase by about 22% following the
start of operations at this new production line in 2014. We project total debt
to EBITDA to be 1.6x-1.9x for 2012 and 2013, slightly weaker than current
levels of less than 1.0x, but still strong for the rating category. As
expanded production becomes operational, we expect total debt to EBITDA to
decline to 1.3x. We also project funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to
remain strong, at above 40% during the next few years, rising to up to 60% by
2014.
Liquidity
We view Samarco's liquidity as "adequate." We believe the company doesn't hold
high cash reserves because shareholders are ready to support it in case of a
liquidity crunch, such as through lower dividend distribution. Samarco's FFO
for 2012 is R$3.2 billion, sufficient to cover its capital expenditures and
short-term debt commitments of R$370 million. We believe dividend policies are
flexible enough for Samarco to adequately manage its expansion investments.
We expect Samarco to report cash sources (such as FFO, cash on hand, and
capital expenditures) in excess of cash uses (including short-term debt
amortization and capital expenditures) by 1.2x in 2012 and 1.3x in 2013. We
believe cash sources would exceed cash uses even if Samarco's EBITDA declined
by 20% and it would comply with its covenants even if EBITDA declines by more
than 50%.
For 2012 and 2013, we expect the company to increase investments to build a
fourth pellet plant, without increasing its modest debt leverage. We also
expect dividend payments to be reduced as the capital spending escalates,
which would restrain debt increase.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Samarco will maintain
conservative credit metrics despite significant capital expenditures. We also
believe Samarco can adjust dividend disbursements in order to keep adequate
liquidity.
We would consider lowering the rating if Samarco's liquidity deteriorates as a
result of investments disbursements without proper funding (with debt
concentration in the short term, for instance) coupled with aggressive
dividend distribution. We could also lower the ratings if the company faces a
substantial deterioration in market conditions that cause pellet prices to
remain significantly depressed for a long period of time, impairing the
company's ability to internally fund its expansion project, or if sales of its
incremental capacity are jeopardized and idle capacity affects its
profitability permanently. We could also take a negative rating action if
evidence of support from shareholders, in particular, from Vale, does not
materialize under these adverse circumstances.
Given Samarco's weaker business position compared to other rated peers with
more diversified mining operations, we consider an upgrade unlikely.
