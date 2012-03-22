BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate succesfully completes capital increase
* CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, PROCEEDS OF 33.7 MILLION CHF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 British American Tobacco plc (BAT)
* Moody's changes BAT's ratings outlook to positive; the Baa1/P-2 ratings are affirmed
* CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, PROCEEDS OF 33.7 MILLION CHF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, June 9 Foreign direct investment in Mauritius fell 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017, to 2.04 billion rupees ($59 million), due to a drop in funds going into real estate and manufacturing, data from the Bank of Mauritius showed on Friday.