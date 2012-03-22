(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Tijiya Steel Pvt Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch C(ind)'. Its INR50m cash credit and INR47.5m non fund-based limit have been assigned ratings of 'Fitch C(ind)' and 'Fitch A4(ind)', respectively.

The rating reflects Tijiya Steel's tight liquidity position given its high working capital utilisation. The company has significantly over-utilised its cash credit account in the past nine months by up to 126% of the sanctioned limit. The rating also reflects its weak EBIDTA margins - which fell to 3.4% in FY11 (year end March) from 4.9% in FY10 - due to volatility in raw material prices.

Tijiya Steel Pvt Limited is sponsored by Rakesh Poddar and was incorporated in 1992. The company is a manufacturer of mild steel ingot, at their induction furnace plant, and rolled products. The sponsor has been engaged in steel-producing activities for the past two decades. The rolling mill capacity of the plant is 33,000 metric tons per annum, and ingots manufactured in the plant are captively consumed.

The ratings may be upgraded if there is no further over-utilisation in the cash credit account and if there is timely servicing of interest payments for two consecutive quarters.