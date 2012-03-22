March 22 -
OVERVIEW
-- The issuer has issued additional class A debt, and used note proceeds
to repay the existing revolving credit facility (RCF).
-- Following our analysis of this issuance, we have affirmed our ratings
on all classes of notes in this transaction, and withdrawn our rating on the
RCF.
-- Duncannon CRE CDO I is a commercial real estate CDO transaction that
closed in 2007.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit rating on Duncannon CRE CDO I
PLC's revolving credit facility (RCF), and affirmed its credit ratings on the remaining classes
of notes in the transaction (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow Duncannon's issuance of EUR93.51 million class A
refinancing notes. The class A refinancing notes are consolidated and form a
single series with the existing class A notes. The issuer used the proceeds of
the class A refinancing notes to repay the RCF, which has been amended to
explicitly permit the repayment of the RCF from the proceeds of the class A
refinancing notes. Following the issuer's repayment and cancellation of the
RCF, we have withdrawn our rating on the RCF.
Duncannon CRE CDO I is a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation
(CDO) transaction that closed in 2007. The issuer owns a series of
subordinated commercial real estate debt assets, commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS), and corporate securitization securities, for which we
provide either ratings or credit estimates.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European
CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of
Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we
expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria
changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider
market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result
in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European
CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on
European CMBS transactions.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will
continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria
(see "Related Criteria And Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And
Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8,
2011
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- Rating Affirmations And Their Impact On Investors, April 20, 2005
RATINGS LIST
Duncannon CRE CDO I PLC
EUR810 Million Senior And Mezzanine Deferrable-Interest Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Affirmed
X BB (sf)
A BB (sf)
B BB- (sf)
C1 Def B (sf)
C2 Def B (sf)
D1 Def B- (sf)
D2 Def B- (sf)
D3 Def B- (sf)
E1 Def B- (sf)
E2 Def B- (sf)
Rating Withdrawn
RCF NR BB (sf)
NR--Not rated.