(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank ANZ Indonesia's (ANZI) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that ANZI will receive strong support from its parent, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ, 'AA-'/Stable), which is rated higher than Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', equivalent to 'AAA(idn)' on the National Rating scale. In addition, ANZI's strategic importance to its parent in expanding their business in Indonesia is reflected in its 99% ownership, capital support, name association and operational alignment in most key areas.

Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, ANZ would put pressure on ANZI's ratings. There is no upside potential for the National Rating, which is already at the peak of the scale.

The bank's non-performing loans (NPL) decreased to 2% of gross loans in H112 (end-2011: 2.4%; end-2010: 3.2%) due to a larger loan base. Fitch believes that asset quality will remain steady in the near- to medium-term due to the bank's continuous efforts to align risk management with that of its parent. Provision coverage remained high at 233% at end-H112 (end-2011: 243%), above the average of its larger peers of 147%.

Lower provision charges following improved asset quality lifted ANZI's return on assets to 3.1% at end-H112 from 1.4% at end-2011. However, intensifying competition may pressure the bank's profitability in the near term.

Its loans to deposit ratio increased to 102% at end-H112 (end-2011: 82%) as the bank's loans grew faster than its deposits. ANZI has sought to improve its funding profile by reducing high-cost time deposits to IDR13trn at end-H112 from IDR15trn at end-2011. This led to an increase in low-cost current and saving accounts, as a share of total deposits, to 39% at end-H112 from 32% at end-2011.

Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) stood at 12.4% and 13.3% respectively at end-H112. Fitch expects that the bank will be able to maintain its CAR ratio at a minimum of 12% for 2012 and 2013. The agency also believes that ANZI's business expansion over the medium term will be supported by capital injection from its parent.

ANZ started investing in the bank in 1993 as an 85%:15% JV between ANZ and Bank Pan Indonesia ; ANZ's ownership rose to 99% after a capital injection in Q211. Hence, the bank was renamed PT Bank ANZ Indonesia in early 2012 from ANZ Panin.