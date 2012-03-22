March 22 -

Summary analysis -- Priory Group No.3 PLC. ------------------------ 22-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

24-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based health care group Priory Group No.3 PLC. (Priory) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its relatively high leverage following its leveraged buyout by the private equity group Advent International (not rated), and Priory's acquisition of specialist adult-care provider Craegmoor Group Ltd. (Craegmoor) in 2011.

Both Priory and Craegmoor (together, the group) benefit from good cash flow conversion rates. In addition, we take a positive view of the group's EBITDA cash interest coverage, which we believe the group should be able to sustain at about 2x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The above features underlie what we consider to be the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile. This reflects our view of Priory's strong brand recognition and position as the leading independent provider of high-acuity mental health, specialist care, and specialist education services in the U.K., and Craegmoor's position as the leading U.K. provider of services for adults with learning disabilities. As such, we anticipate that these services should be relatively resilient to cuts in public spending.

These strengths are partially mitigated, in our view, by Priory's exposure to possible changes in the reimbursement payment system because payments from both the National Health Service (NHS) and local authorities account for a significant portion of Priory's revenues.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Following the 2010 Comprehensive Spending Review, the flow of funds to public services is to remain, in our opinion, restricted for the next three years as the government curbs its expenses. This will put both volumes and fees of healthcare and social care operators under pressure.

We anticipate that the proposed new regulatory framework and system for the U.K.'s healthcare will be implemented by 2013 and we would view this as a positive development for private operators. However, should the proposed Health and Social Care Bill, especially its part 3, be abandoned or fundamentally changed, it would create an uncertain operating environment for private operators.

We estimate that the group will achieve reported EBITDA of about GBP135 million (before adjustments for future minimum rental increases) for the year to Dec. 31, 2012, broadly unchanged on the 2011 level (pro forma for the Craegmoor acquisition, including achieved synergies). This reflects a time lag in the implementation of cost containment measures and the repositioning of services put in place in response to the NHS' repatriation of high-dependency patients from private providers into its facilities in the second half of 2011. We believe that EBITDA will continue to benefit from the relatively robust performance of the education and specialist care divisions, and from the ramping up of the elderly care division.

For 2013, we estimate reported EBITDA of between GBP135 million and GBP140 million (after deducting future minimum rental increases), benefiting from Priory's repositioning of some its healthcare services toward more niche higher acuity services. This is assuming no change to government strategy. In addition, the increase in EBITDA reflects, in our view, the anticipated growth of Priory's elderly care business, despite it carrying higher rent expenses than the group's healthcare and education divisions.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In view of our estimation of broadly unchanged EBITDA, we forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will remain at about 7.0x-8.0x over the next three years. Our estimate includes financial debt of GBP806 million, about GBP260 million in the form of preferred equity certificates (PECs), and about GBP130 million stemming from commitments under operating leases. Although we treat these PECs as debt-like under our critera, we believe that they benefit the company's financial flexibility due to their noncash payment features. Excluding PECs, Priory's leverage ratio would be about 6.0x-6.4x over the same period, by our calculations.

The group has a good track record of positive cash flow generation, benefiting from steady and negative working capital and low-maintenance capital investments. We estimate that the full-year 2012 cash balance will be at least GBP55 million, reflecting a cash balance of about GBP44 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We assume that over the medium term, improvements in debt-protection measures will be attributed primarily to improvements in earnings and cash balances, rather than any actual reduction in debt, leading to a relatively high cost of funding. This could, in our view, potentially compromise Priory's operating flexibility.

Liquidity

We view Priory's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors. We estimate that Priory's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and the available credit facility) over the next 12 months should comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive. On Dec. 31, 2011, Priory had an adjusted balance-sheet cash position of GBP44 million. Its only financial debt is in the form of GBP631 million and GBP175 million nonamortizing notes that mature in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In addition, the company benefits from a GBP70 million revolving credit facility (RCF), with a GBP30 million accordion. The facility remained largely unutilized as of Dec. 31, 2011, except for minor ancillary facilities. The RCF has maintenance covenants, but because the facility remains undrawn, they are as yet untested. Priory's key sources of liquidity for the foreseeable future will continue to be cash flows from operations. We anticipate that the company will remain positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generative. Priory's business model benefits from low working-capital requirements and modest maintenance capital expenditures (about 5% of revenues in 2012).

Recovery analysis

-- The issue rating on the GBP70 million senior secured RCF due 2017 is 'BB+', three notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the debt is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default.

-- The issue rating on the GBP631 million, 7% senior secured notes due 2018 (comprising the initial tranche of GBP425 million and the tap issuance of GBP206 million) is 'BB', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

-- The issue rating on the GBP175 million, 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 is 'B', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

-- The recovery and issue ratings for the senior secured debt instruments are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern in the event of a default. This reflects its leading market position in mental health, specialist care and specialist education services in the U.K., its strong brand, high barriers to entry in a regulated industry, our view of the security package as comprehensive, because it includes security over Priory's real estate portfolio, and our view of the U.K. insolvency regime as favorable to creditors.

-- In our hypothetical default scenario, Priory's year of default is 2015. It is based on a declining top line and reduced profitability due to downward pressure on the fees from public sector bodies, lower occupancy rates, and a less commissioned business.

-- We calculate a stressed enterprise value of about GBP840 million at the point of default.

For more details, please see "Recovery Report: Priory Group No. 3 Recovery Rating Profile" published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Priory will deliver positive revenue growth of at least low-single digits, while maintaining its operating performance momentum and achieving EBITDA of about GBP130 million in 2012. This will cover 2x cash interest payments of about GBP63 million, supported by positive FOCF. We anticipate that the group will achieve this despite potential U.K. government public spending cuts because of its size, leading market position, and diversified asset base.

We could take a negative rating action if Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage drops to less than 1.5x, or if Priory's ability to generate positive FOCF diminishes. Factors that could contribute to such a development include a failure to achieve adequate occupancy rates and fee increases, especially in light of the currently high inflationary environment and constrained local authorities and NHS budgets.

We consider the possibility of rating upside to be somewhat remote over the next 12 months because of limited industry funding. That said, we could potentially consider an upgrade if leverage falls to less than 5x.

