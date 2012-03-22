March 22 -
Summary analysis -- Priory Group No.3 PLC. ------------------------ 22-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
24-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based health care group Priory Group No.3 PLC. (Priory)
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its relatively high
leverage following its leveraged buyout by the private equity group Advent
International (not rated), and Priory's acquisition of specialist adult-care
provider Craegmoor Group Ltd. (Craegmoor) in 2011.
Both Priory and Craegmoor (together, the group) benefit from good cash flow
conversion rates. In addition, we take a positive view of the group's EBITDA
cash interest coverage, which we believe the group should be able to sustain
at about 2x over the next 12 to 18 months.
The above features underlie what we consider to be the group's "satisfactory"
business risk profile. This reflects our view of Priory's strong brand
recognition and position as the leading independent provider of high-acuity
mental health, specialist care, and specialist education services in the U.K.,
and Craegmoor's position as the leading U.K. provider of services for adults
with learning disabilities. As such, we anticipate that these services should
be relatively resilient to cuts in public spending.
These strengths are partially mitigated, in our view, by Priory's exposure to
possible changes in the reimbursement payment system because payments from
both the National Health Service (NHS) and local authorities account for a
significant portion of Priory's revenues.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Following the 2010 Comprehensive Spending Review, the flow of funds to public
services is to remain, in our opinion, restricted for the next three years as
the government curbs its expenses. This will put both volumes and fees of
healthcare and social care operators under pressure.
We anticipate that the proposed new regulatory framework and system for the
U.K.'s healthcare will be implemented by 2013 and we would view this as a
positive development for private operators. However, should the proposed
Health and Social Care Bill, especially its part 3, be abandoned or
fundamentally changed, it would create an uncertain operating environment for
private operators.
We estimate that the group will achieve reported EBITDA of about GBP135 million
(before adjustments for future minimum rental increases) for the year to Dec.
31, 2012, broadly unchanged on the 2011 level (pro forma for the Craegmoor
acquisition, including achieved synergies). This reflects a time lag in the
implementation of cost containment measures and the repositioning of services
put in place in response to the NHS' repatriation of high-dependency patients
from private providers into its facilities in the second half of 2011. We
believe that EBITDA will continue to benefit from the relatively robust
performance of the education and specialist care divisions, and from the
ramping up of the elderly care division.
For 2013, we estimate reported EBITDA of between GBP135 million and GBP140 million
(after deducting future minimum rental increases), benefiting from Priory's
repositioning of some its healthcare services toward more niche higher acuity
services. This is assuming no change to government strategy. In addition, the
increase in EBITDA reflects, in our view, the anticipated growth of Priory's
elderly care business, despite it carrying higher rent expenses than the
group's healthcare and education divisions.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In view of our estimation of broadly unchanged EBITDA, we forecast that
Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will remain at about 7.0x-8.0x over the
next three years. Our estimate includes financial debt of GBP806 million, about
GBP260 million in the form of preferred equity certificates (PECs), and about
GBP130 million stemming from commitments under operating leases. Although we
treat these PECs as debt-like under our critera, we believe that they benefit
the company's financial flexibility due to their noncash payment features.
Excluding PECs, Priory's leverage ratio would be about 6.0x-6.4x over the same
period, by our calculations.
The group has a good track record of positive cash flow generation, benefiting
from steady and negative working capital and low-maintenance capital
investments. We estimate that the full-year 2012 cash balance will be at least
GBP55 million, reflecting a cash balance of about GBP44 million as of Dec. 31,
2011.
We assume that over the medium term, improvements in debt-protection measures
will be attributed primarily to improvements in earnings and cash balances,
rather than any actual reduction in debt, leading to a relatively high cost of
funding. This could, in our view, potentially compromise Priory's operating
flexibility.
Liquidity
We view Priory's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. Our
liquidity assessment is based on the following factors. We estimate that
Priory's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and the
available credit facility) over the next 12 months should comfortably exceed
its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we
believe that net sources would remain positive. On Dec. 31, 2011, Priory had
an adjusted balance-sheet cash position of GBP44 million. Its only financial
debt is in the form of GBP631 million and GBP175 million nonamortizing notes that
mature in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In addition, the company benefits from
a GBP70 million revolving credit facility (RCF), with a GBP30 million accordion.
The facility remained largely unutilized as of Dec. 31, 2011, except for minor
ancillary facilities. The RCF has maintenance covenants, but because the
facility remains undrawn, they are as yet untested. Priory's key sources of
liquidity for the foreseeable future will continue to be cash flows from
operations. We anticipate that the company will remain positive free operating
cash flow (FOCF) generative. Priory's business model benefits from low
working-capital requirements and modest maintenance capital expenditures
(about 5% of revenues in 2012).
Recovery analysis
-- The issue rating on the GBP70 million senior secured RCF due 2017 is
'BB+', three notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on
the debt is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%) recovery for
senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default.
-- The issue rating on the GBP631 million, 7% senior secured notes due 2018
(comprising the initial tranche of GBP425 million and the tap issuance of GBP206
million) is 'BB', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery
rating on the notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
-- The issue rating on the GBP175 million, 8.875% senior unsecured notes
due 2019 is 'B', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery
rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
-- The recovery and issue ratings for the senior secured debt instruments
are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern in the event
of a default. This reflects its leading market position in mental health,
specialist care and specialist education services in the U.K., its strong
brand, high barriers to entry in a regulated industry, our view of the
security package as comprehensive, because it includes security over Priory's
real estate portfolio, and our view of the U.K. insolvency regime as favorable
to creditors.
-- In our hypothetical default scenario, Priory's year of default is
2015. It is based on a declining top line and reduced profitability due to
downward pressure on the fees from public sector bodies, lower occupancy
rates, and a less commissioned business.
-- We calculate a stressed enterprise value of about GBP840 million at the
point of default.
For more details, please see "Recovery Report: Priory Group No. 3 Recovery
Rating Profile" published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Priory will deliver positive revenue
growth of at least low-single digits, while maintaining its operating
performance momentum and achieving EBITDA of about GBP130 million in 2012. This
will cover 2x cash interest payments of about GBP63 million, supported by
positive FOCF. We anticipate that the group will achieve this despite
potential U.K. government public spending cuts because of its size, leading
market position, and diversified asset base.
We could take a negative rating action if Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA
cash interest coverage drops to less than 1.5x, or if Priory's ability to
generate positive FOCF diminishes. Factors that could contribute to such a
development include a failure to achieve adequate occupancy rates and fee
increases, especially in light of the currently high inflationary environment
and constrained local authorities and NHS budgets.
We consider the possibility of rating upside to be somewhat remote over the
next 12 months because of limited industry funding. That said, we could
potentially consider an upgrade if leverage falls to less than 5x.
