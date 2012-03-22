Through MAF Retail LLC (MAFR), MAF is also one of the most active retailers in
the region, with the exclusive franchise for Carrefour S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) in
the Middle East, covering 19 countries mainly in MENA and central Asia. MAFR
currently operates 44 hypermarkets across 11 countries and 38 "Carrefour market"
stores. The hypermarkets are lodged in a joint venture (JV) with Carrefour SA,
75% of which is owned by MAFR and the remaining 25% by Carrefour SA. In its
analysis, Fitch de-consolidates MAFR from group results but takes into
consideration the likely sustainable dividend paid by MAFR to its JV owners.
As at February 2012 MAF had over AED7.7bn of liquidity (cash + available lines),
of which AED6bn is at the level of MAFH and MAFP. Fitch also notes that in 2011
and 2012 MAF has improved MAF's maturity profile to an average of four years. In
2011 MAF Group was able to refinance USD1.5bn of maturities due in 2012. MAF has
also established a USD2bn EMTN program and a USD1bn Sukuk program. On the 31st
of January, MAFH issued a USD400m Sukuk due 2017, marking its first offering in
the public debt markets. Fitch also notes that MAF continues to have access to
bank facilities, from domestic and international banks. Nevertheless, the group
still faces moderate refinancing risks in the coming years with almost AED4bn
maturing/amortizing in the coming two years. Accordingly, it has a shorter debt
maturity profile compared to EU REITS. MAF is expected to further diversify its
funding sources and extend its debt maturity profile.
MAF's management reiterates that cash on the balance sheet is accessible in
highly liquid money market instruments held with reliable counterparties. The
cash can be used at any time to pay down gross debt. MAF runs a large portion of
its business (retail) on a positive working capital cycle related to cash
collections and term payables. With respect to dividend from retail, MAF
effectively controls the dividend policy and also cash can be streamed up to the
group via loans.
Fitch expects MAF's EBIT (MAFP rental-derived EBIT and dividends received from
MAFR) net interest cover to remain strong, at about 2x in FY12. Although MAF's
development pipeline remains large, with potential development exposure of more
than AED13bn in the coming five years, MAF's management has stated that its
capex is mainly discretionary, not committed, and the maximum exit cost for
committed capex at any particular year would be in the range of AED500m.
Downgrade pressure would occur if there was a significant downturn in the
markets in which MAF operates, leading to material falls in rental income and
interest cover falling below 1.5x over a sustained period. A liquidity shortfall
in FY12 and beyond, and/or material reduction in dividends from MAFR would also
be considered negative rating factors.
MAF is rated on a standalone basis, including the benefit of MAFP, which
guarantees the majority of MAF's debt. As part of its analysis of the group,
Fitch calculates the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt and expects
this ratio to be maintained above 2x for an investment grade rating. Fitch notes
that two large properties have been developed on land gifted to the ultimate
sole shareholder of MAF, Mr Majid Al Futtaim. These properties are held in the
shareholder's name for the beneficial interest of MAF. Properties which are
built on land gifted by the Ruler of Dubai cannot currently be sold or finance
leased, separately, without the prior consent of the Ruler. This limitation
could have an impact on the enforceability of these assets under a stress
scenario. Unless mitigated, Fitch expects this feature to impact recovery levels
should MAF's ratings deteriorate.