The ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on April 26, 2012, after MegaFon paid an extraordinary dividend of $5.15 billion to its shareholders and MegaFon's third shareholder, Altimo (not rated), sold its stake in the company to AF Telecom Holding (not rated), making AF Telecom a majority shareholder in MegaFon.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that the company's financial profile will not be significantly affected by the changes in the company's shareholding structure.

Although we lack detailed information concerning MegaFon's beneficial majority shareholder Alisher Usmanov's financial position and he has a limited track record as MegaFon's shareholder, we believe that MegaFon's newly adopted corporate governance will significantly limit risks of negative shareholder interference.

We expect a balance of power at the board level. We understand that Mr. Usmanov will have three out of seven seats on MegaFon's new board of directors, while TeliaSonera will have two; the remaining two seats are for independent directors. We also positively assess the decision of MegaFon's shareholders to list up to 20% of MegaFon's shares in an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, a step that should further improve the company's transparency and disclosure.

MegaFon's shareholders have agreed on a financial policy that assumes a conservative capital structure, equivalent to Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of 1.5x-2.0x its EBITDA and a new dividend policy. This, together with MegaFon's strong free cash flow generating capacity, should support its "intermediate" financial risk profile, in our view.

The ratings on MegaFon reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "intermediate", as our criteria define those terms.

MegaFon's business risk profile is primarily supported by its robust positions on the Russian mobile telephony market, its strong operating performance trend and sound cash flow generation. On the negative side, MegaFon is exposed to intense competition in mobile telephony as well as general country risks for corporates operating in Russia.

MegaFon's financial profile is supported by its moderate debt leverage, strong free cash flow generation capacity, and adherence to a conservative financial policy. The key weaknesses include the weaker credit profile of its majority shareholder, which could potentially result in cash outlays and therefore increase leverage above our expectations. The ownership of just over 50% of MegaFon's shares, some of which we understand are pledged to various classes of debtors, would in our view likely limit its controlling shareholder's ability or willingness to sell MegaFon shares if needed. Related-party transactions, although currently relatively small, create additional risks with regard to the use of MegaFon's cash.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we will lower the long-term rating on MegaFon if we conclude that its corporate governance practices and financial policies could weaken its credit quality. This might include a shift from organic growth to aggressive acquisitions, significant or repeated related-party transactions, or aggressive shareholder distributions.

In our base-case scenario, we assume that MegaFon will adhere to a conservative financial policy and its leverage will decline gradually, stabilizing at about 1.5x debt to EBITDA. However, if the company were to increase leverage to above 2.0x, we would likely lower the rating. We do not anticipate that ratings downside could stem from weakening in MegaFon's operating performance, as that would require a very significant decline in market share, coupled with deterioration of profitability to below 35%, none of which we anticipate in the next 12 months.

We could revise the outlook to stable in the next 12-18 months if the company completes its IPO, demonstrates prudent financial management, maintains its adjusted leverage at less than 1.5x debt to EBITDA, and implements corporate governance practices that we would consider commensurate with an investment-grade rating.

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

MegaFon OJSC

MegaFon Finance LLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/--

Russia National Scale ruAAA ruAAA/Watch Neg/--

MegaFon Finance LLC

Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg