March 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Dalradian European CLO III by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed an increase in credit enhancement to a level that supports higher ratings on the variable funding notes, and the class A1, A2, B, C, D, and E notes. We have also undertaken a credit and cash flow analysis, and based on the results, have raised our ratings on these notes.

-- Dalradian European CLO III is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in March 2007 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ends in April 2013.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction Dalradian European CLO III B.V. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type. We have also taken into account recent developments in the transaction.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Dec. 30, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: Dalradian European CLO III B.V.," published on April 16, 2010). We have also observed a decrease in the proportion of defaulted assets (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') and in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') to 6.78% from 9.4%.

Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement for all classes of notes has improved since we last reviewed the transaction. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased and our analysis also indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased. This has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDR) for all rating categories. We have also observed from the trustee report that the par value test results for all classes have improved. We believe this supports higher ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Dalradian European CLO III entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency risks in the transaction.

We consider that the documentation for these derivative obligations does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. We therefore conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from the derivative obligations. We have concluded that the ratings on the variable funding notes and the class A1 and A2 notes are commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

The class B, C, and E notes support higher rating levels, because in our analysis, the breakeven default rate at the new rating levels is higher than our SDR for each class of notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Dalradian European CLO III B.V.

EUR450 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

Variable Funding Notes AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

A1 AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

A2 AA (sf) A- (sf)

B A+ (sf) BBB (sf)

C BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

D B+ (sf) B- (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)