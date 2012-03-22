(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Om Anand Exports's (OAE) INR170m fund-based bank limits a 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating.

The rating is constrained by OAE's low operating margins (3%-4%) and overall weak credit metrics in the financial ended March 2011 (FY11). The company's moderate-to-weak liquidity position is characterised by its almost-full utilisation (95%-100%) of the fund-based working capital limits during the last 11 months and low cash balances of INR3.2m in FY11. The rating is also constrained by OAE's large working capital requirements due to its high debtor and inventory days, resulting in a stretched net working capital cycle of 142 days in FY11 (FY10: 141 days).

The rating also reflects volatility in diamond prices, intense competition due to the fragmented nature of the diamond industry, and the high inventory risk faced by the company on account of maintaining large stocks of rough and polished diamonds. Also, Fitch expects OAE's EBITDA margins to decline in FY12 because it has entered into diamond trading.

The rating also factors in over three-decade-long experience of OAE's founders in the diamond processing industry and the expected steady growth for the company in the medium term based on its revenues of INR667.8m (provisional) for the 11-month period ended February 2012. The company also hedges foreign exchange risks because it makes both purchases and sales largely in USD. Moreover, the company enters into forward contracts on all export sales financed by INR loans.

Positive rating action may result from EBITDA gross interest cover exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, any delays in timely debt servicing could result in a ratings downgrade.

Founded in 1989, OAE is a partnership firm, involved in the exports of cut and polished diamonds. Its head office is located in Mumbai and factories in Gujarat. In FY11, the company reported revenues of INR573.5m (FY10: INR451.2m), an operating EBITDA of INR25.8m (INR13.9m) and interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.6x (0.95x).