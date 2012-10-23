Oct 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Allianz Worldwide Care Ltd. ------------------- 23-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Oct-2012 A+/-- --/--

09-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--

29-Nov-2007 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings reflect Allianz Worldwide Care Ltd.'s (AWC's) strategic importance to and proven support from German parent the Allianz Group. The ratings also reflect AWC's strong operating performance and conservative investment profile. The ratings are offset by AWC's still-small size in absolute terms. Furthermore, its competitive position--despite being good and developing--is constrained by its single-business-line concentration and small size of absolute capital.

The ratings continue to be underpinned by the company's strategic importance to Allianz Group (main operating entities are rated AA/Negative/--). Our opinion is based on AWC benefiting from proven support from its ultimate parent, Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+). In addition, AWC provides health cover to the senior management of many of the parent group's own corporate clients and target markets, as well as being a center of competence for international health insurance within the Allianz Group. AWC shares not only the group name, but also the group's distribution and administration processes. Furthermore, the parent remains financially committed through the still-uncalled element of AWC's share capital, which means that AWC can legally draw-down up to a further EUR18 million of share capital at any time.

Our view of AWC's strong operating performance is based on its sound track record of strong and stable underwriting and operating performance. Its five-year average net combined ratio is 96.2% (2007-2011) and the volatility level inherent in the ratio is less than 1%. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of more than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) In addition, AWC has an average return on equity (ROE) of 21% and a return on revenue of 5.1% and has reported a net profit in each year over the past five years, even as the company doubled in size in terms of gross premium income (EUR302 million in 2011, up from EUR136 million in 2007). Under our base-case scenario, we expect that AWC will sustain its strong operating performance and continue to report combined ratios of around 96% while increasing its premium income by 10%-20% in 2012-2014. We also anticipate that the company will maintain its conservative investment profile and average credit quality of the portfolio at least within the 'A' range.

Furthermore, AWC restructured its investment portfolio--which in our view has a conservative risk profile--to underpin its strong underwriting performance with stable investment income and protect its capital base, which we regard as positive.

The ratings continue to be offset by AWC's competitive position and capitalization, which are viewed as weaker components of the ratings despite being good (in the 'BBB' range). In our view, both the competitive position (net premium written of EUR294 million in 2011) and capitalization (EUR88.3 million in shareholders' funds) remains somewhat limited in absolute terms. Although the competitive position within AWC's niche of international health insurance has improved in terms of scale, the company's single-business-line concentration partially offsets this. Thus, the competitive position is still a key constraint on the ratings.

In our view, the limited capitalization in absolute terms means the company relies implicitly on the availability of parental support to fund expected growth through periodic capital increases. Under our base-case scenario, we do not expect any material improvements in these components of the ratings in the next two years, but we expect the capital adequacy ratio to be maintained at least within the 'BBB' range according to our capital model; this translates into a solvency margin of over 160%. We expect that, if needed, the Allianz Group will continue to provide capital support to AWC to meet the higher capital requirements of the business as it continues to grow.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that AWC is likely to remain a strategically important member of the Allianz Group and will continue to maintain its position in its key U.K. and German corporate markets. We anticipate that AWC is likely to keep reinforcing and diversifying its geographic reach, particularly to new markets with high growth potential, suggesting that there is potential for ongoing franchise development.

We consider a positive rating action to be remote. We could take a negative rating action if a significant change in the competitive environment shrinks underwriting margins and restricts growth, if capitalization weakens to below the 'BBB' range, or if the solvency margin falls to less than 160%.