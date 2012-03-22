(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Nectar Lifesciences Limited's (Neclife) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects that, despite an increase in debt, Neclife's net financial leverage - defined as adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDA - remained below the agency's negative rating guideline of 4x for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11: 3.5x). As of end-March 2011, Neclife's total adjusted debt stood at INR8bn (FY10: INR6bn), and increased to INR9.6bn by end-September 2011.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that leverage will remain below the negative rating guideline of 4x, given likely growth of revenues and profitability and limited capex. Liquidity would also be supported by increased working capital limits from FY13 onwards, a steady working capital cycle and lack of significant bullet repayments over the short term. Fitch notes that during FY12, Neclife's liquidity came under pressure due to working capital limits being insufficient to support the company's growth and redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in April 2011. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that FCCB's were repaid on time and liquidity was supported by the inflow of additional working capital loans.

Drivers for future growth in the short- to medium-term would come from the export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), following recent regulatory approvals. During October 2011 to February 2012, Neclife has received approvals from European Good Manufacturing Practices, US Food and Drug Administration and Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. However, over the longer term, growth would be driven by its focus towards drug formulations on approvals for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings. Growth will be supported by capex undertaken in prior years, thereby keeping capex requirements minimal.

Fitch expects Neclife's revenue to have grown 25% in FY12, driven by the company's menthol manufacturing business. Lower pharmaceutical revenues in FY12 could result in lower-than-expected operating margins. Fitch notes that Neclife's pharma business, which is largely domestic driven, was negatively impacted in FY12 by declining cephalosporin's prices - a result of low key starting material prices from China and pricing pressure domestically. However, over the medium- to long-term, as Neclife moves to the high-end semi-regulated and regulated markets, price volatility should reduce.

Positive rating action may result from product diversification and adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDA of below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, negative rating action may arise from adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4x on a sustained basis.

For the nine month ended December 2011, Neclife's revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin for 9MFY12 was INR9.1bn, INR1.7bn and 19% compared with INR7.1bn, INR1.6bn and 22% in the prior period.

Rating actions on Neclife:

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR5.2bn (increased from INR5.2bn) term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

INR5.5bn (increased from INR3.5bn) fund-based cash credit limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

INR4.3bn (increased from INR2.8bn) non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'