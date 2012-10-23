(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Bank ANZ Indonesia (Anzi) at 'AAA (idn)'. Stable prospects.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Anzi will receive strong support from its parent company, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ, 'AA-' / Stable), which is rated higher than the rank Indonesia Country Ceiling at 'BBB', which is equivalent to 'AAA (idn) on a national rating scale. In addition, the strategic importance Anzi for ANZ in developing business in Indonesia reflected 99% ownership, capital support, use the same name and alignment operations in several key areas.

Dilution in the ownership, or the perception of a weakening support of ANZ will be able to put pressure on the rating Anzi. The potential rise in national rankings since the ratings are not already on the top scale.