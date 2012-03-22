March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Silverstone Master Issuer PLC's - Series 2012-1 notes final ratings, as follows:

USD 1,000,000,000 Series 2012-1 Class 1A assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

USD 1,050,000,000 Series 2012-1 Class 2A1 assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

GBP 200,000,000 Series 2012-1 Class 2A2 assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

GBP 81,270,000 Series 2012-1 Class 1Z assigned 'NRsf';

GBP 85,335,000 Series 2012-1 Class 2Z1 assigned 'NRsf';

GBP 25,601,000 Series 2012-1 Class 2Z2 assigned 'NRsf';

The master trust property consists of prime residential owner-occupied mortgage loans originated in the UK by Nationwide Building Society ('A+'/Negative/'F1') or by another member of the Nationwide group, including but not limited to, Portman Building Society. The trust property was about GBP27bn at 31 December 2011.

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by Nationwide, its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure.

Credit enhancement for the class A notes is provided by the unrated class Z notes and the Funding reserve fund. Specifically for the Series 2012-1 issuance, the unrated class Z notes and the Funding reserve fund provide 16.69% credit enhancement at closing to the class A notes. The Funding reserve fund provides 3.44% of credit enhancement and the unrated class Z notes provide 13.25% of credit enhancement. Losses on the mortgage portfolio will be borne first by the unrated class Z notes before affecting the Funding reserve fund. Between notes of the same class, losses will be allocated pro rata according to the respective amounts outstanding.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, pre-payment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Nationwide provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template with most of the data fields completed. Fitch were not provided with loan-level data in respect of borrowers' adverse credit history (county court judgements (CCJ), prior mortgage arrears or bankruptcy orders). However, Nationwide was able to provide aggregate data as regards adverse credit for its mortgage book; this indicated that, on average, the level of adverse credit was around 1%.

The new issue report includes a model implied rating sensitivity analysis to changes in the key underlying assumptions made in the rating process.

A new issue report on the transaction will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the three outstanding prior issuances under the Silverstone master trust programme, as detailed below.

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2009-1

Series 2009-1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2009-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2009-1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2010-1

Series 2010-1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2010-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2010-1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2011-1

Series 2011-1 Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2011-1 Class 2A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2011-1 Class 3A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2011-1 Class 3A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2011-1 Class 3A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Series 2011-1 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

