Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Vietnam-based homebuilding company Hoang Anh Gia Lai JSC's (HAGL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'B' respectively. The 'B-' rating on its USD75m notes due 2016 has also been withdrawn. The ratings remained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), where they were placed on 31 May 2012, at withdrawal.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings due to insufficient information.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.