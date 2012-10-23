BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
Oct 23 Patagonia Finance S.A
* Moody's downgrades repack notes of Patagonia Finance S.A.
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.