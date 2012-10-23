(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 October 2012, as well as changes since September and since the beginning of 2012.

The Datawatch covers 100 Russian banks, selected based on size and whether they are rated by Fitch, which together accounted for 82% of banking system at end-9M12. Fitch has sourced data from the banks' statutory (RAS) accounts filed with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and published on the regulator's web site, converted into a convenient format and presented with key numbers in the summary spreadsheets. The conversion is made according to Fitch's methodology which involves IFRS-like classification of certain items and as a result some figures may differ from banks' published RAS accounts at the same date.

The current issue of Datawatch is also supplemented with the brief update about the trends in the Russian banking sector and main developments since 1 August when Fitch previously published a broader commentary on the subject.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch: October 2012

here