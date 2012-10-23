Oct 23 -
Summary analysis -- PSEG Power LLC -------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New Jersey
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 69362B
Mult. CUSIP6: 69362H
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Mar-2001 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on PSEG Power LLC reflect the
credit profile of parent Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG). The
credit risk of U.S. utility holding company PSEG is a blend of PSEG Power's
exposure to merchant power, offset by the regulated operations of utility
subsidiary Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G), which we categorize as
having an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. Given various
insulation provisions that shelter the rest of the PSEG companies from its
business activities, we consider subsidiary PSEG Resources LLC (Resources) as
an equity investment, and thus not core to PSEG's ongoing business strategy.
As of June 30, 2012, PSEG (excluding Resources) had about $7.4 billion of
balance sheet debt, excluding securitization debt.
We expect PSEG Power's large fleet of 19 plants, which gives the utility the
ability to dispatch along the supply curve, to perform well. Nevertheless,
prices on the front end of the natural gas curve remain bearish, which affect
power prices, and we expect power markets to remain depressed through at least
2014. The predominate risk for this business is significantly lower prices for
natural gas due to increased shale production, which has led to a decline in
power prices and net revenues and a trough in prices for capacity pricing year
2012/2013.
Because of declining natural gas prices, local gas-fired generation in this
constrained region is no longer higher-cost relative to coal-fired generation.
As a result of the changing dynamics of switching fuels to gas from coal,
congestion premiums disappeared in the Eastern MAAC region relative to the
PJM-West region in 2012, and even turned negative during the shoulder months
from historic levels of about $5.00 per megawatt-hour. We believe that PSEG
Power is most affected by the loss of the power basis. Moreover, forward heat
rates have fallen, too. It appears that demand growth, dampened during the
global recession, is still not on track to revert to earlier levels because of
potential changes in how consumers are using power. While industrial users
have been energy efficient for a while, those trends are working their way
into the small commercial and residential sectors as a result of appliance
standards and building codes and construction standards. Should this
fundamental shift turns out to be structural, we could see a permanent dip in
market heat rates to the detriment of unregulated generators like PSEG Power.
At this point, we expect a recovery in the far end of the forward gas curve
(beyond 2015) due to expected coal plant retirements from looming
environmental regulations in the form of the Environmental Protection Agency's
(EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics Rule (MATS), as well as New Jersey's
environmental regulations. PSEG Power's portfolio is well positioned to meet
regulatory requirements in 2015, when it will feel the full effect of these
rules. Also, the May 2013 reliability pricing mechanism auction for 2016-2017
should be an important signal for the direction of reserve margins and
capacity prices.
The full-requirements contracting in the basic generation service auction
exposes PSEG Power's margins to market risks, including load-shaping, fuel,
and volume risks. The decline in natural gas prices has significantly widened
the difference between the basic generation service price and wholesale
prices, resulting in substantial customer migration, which we estimate at
about 40% at the end of 2012.
We evaluate PSEG Power's credit protection measures in conjunction with those
of parent PSEG. PSEG's consolidated credit protection measures have remained
relatively stable, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to interest
coverage of above 6.0x, FFO to total debt of above 25%, and debt leverage of
about 47%, measures that are appropriate for the current rating. On a
stand-alone basis, PSEG Power's credit protection measures, adjusted for PSEG
Global LLC's debt, were about 36% in 2011. However, we estimate these measures
will likely decline to about 30% by 2013, which is adequate for the 'BBB'
rating. We also view PSEG Power's debt leverage of about 40% as adequate for
its rating level. Moreover, we estimate that PSEG Power will still remain
modestly free cash flow positive as a result of no significant growth capital
expenditure in the near-term.
Liquidity
We assess PSEG Power's liquidity together with that of parent PSEG. The
short-term rating on PSEG and affiliates is 'A-2'. Standard & Poor's views
PSEG's and PSEG Power's liquidity as "strong," under our criteria, given the
very manageable level of current debt maturities and available credit
facilities. We estimate that PSEG's sources of cash during the next 12 to 24
months will exceed its uses by about 1.5x. We expect sources over uses for
both companies to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%. Also,
because of the company's solid relationships with banks and high conversion of
FFO to discretionary cash flow, we believe PSEG can absorb low-probability
shocks.
In our view, the ability to generate free cash flow would also improve the
financial risk profile. According to our estimates, while parent PSEG will
generate adequate cash flow to cover its increased spending, it will not cover
dividends in forecast years through 2014. PSEG will need to generate a level
of cash flow consistent with its increasing debt burden and internally fund
part of its investment program in a manner that preserves credit quality.
Consequently, we consider FFO to debt and net cash flow to capital spending as
key ratios that define the company's credit quality. We expect that net cash
flow to capital spending will remain below 1x through the forecast period. We
view a negative free cash flow position during the next two years as
detracting from credit quality.
The consolidated companies' (excluding Resources) unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents totaled about $800 million as of June 30, 2012. This liquidity is
supplemented by about $3.4 billion of borrowing capacity under $3.7 billion of
bank lines.
Outlook
Because of the incessant onslaught on commodity prices, the volatile--and
declining--cash flow from PSEG Power's unregulated operations is weighing down
on parent PSEG's consolidated credit quality. However, affiliate PSE&G's
operations are becoming a larger portion of PSEG's cash flow, which in our
view has become an increasingly important factor for the parent's credit
quality, presenting prospects for higher consolidated ratings over the next
two years, and the reason for our positive outlook. We believe that PSEG's
strong operating performance, together with adjusted FFO to debt of about 27%
for the consolidated company and 30% at PSEG Power, can support a rating at
the higher end of the 'BBB' category. Still, we consider the outlook to be for
the next year and we will raise ratings only if the challenges the supply
business faces get resolved in a way that supports the higher rating.
Potential impediments for the unregulated business include a further decline
in natural gas prices, unfavorable developments in the capacity markets, or a
fundamental shift in how power is consumed because of energy efficiency
drives. If any of these factors causes an increase in PSEG's business risk
profile, or if the company's consolidated adjusted FFO to debt weakens to
below 25%, we would revise the outlook to stable from positive. We would
likely lower the rating if the consolidated FFO to debt declines to below 22%.
