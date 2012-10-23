(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - The global commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said yesterday in a report published on RatingsDirect titled "Global Commercial Aerospace Holds Steady, But Defense Budgets Hang In The Balance." Demand for new aircraft and the introduction of new, more fuel-efficient models continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. Still, manufacturers must navigate through headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible reduced availability of aircraft financing. The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence amid weaker demand and the possibility of significant additional cuts to defense spending if Congress implements sequestration (automatic, across-the-board cuts) in January 2013.

Revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely increase, and we could raise our ratings or revise the outlooks on some companies to positive in the next year. However, companies' need to increase investments to raise production rates could limit the improvement in credit quality. Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow should help cushion the impact of federal spending cuts. Small defense contractors are less diversified and more at risk of negative outlook changes or downgrades if budget cuts reduce or eliminate one or more of their major programs.

Despite these issues, we continue to expect the credit quality of most commercial aerospace and defense companies we rate to remain stable this year. About 70% of our ratings on aerospace and defense companies have stable outlooks, and we don't expect to change many ratings in the next 12 months.