(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 23 - The global commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much different
prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said yesterday in a report published on
RatingsDirect titled "Global Commercial Aerospace Holds Steady, But Defense Budgets Hang In The
Balance." Demand for new aircraft and the introduction of new, more fuel-efficient models
continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. Still, manufacturers must navigate through
headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible reduced availability
of aircraft financing. The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater
turbulence amid weaker demand and the possibility of significant additional cuts to defense
spending if Congress implements sequestration (automatic, across-the-board cuts) in January
2013.
Revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely increase, and
we could raise our ratings or revise the outlooks on some companies to positive in the next
year. However, companies' need to increase investments to raise production rates could limit the
improvement in credit quality. Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid
cash flow should help cushion the impact of federal spending cuts. Small defense contractors are
less diversified and more at risk of negative outlook changes or downgrades if budget cuts
reduce or eliminate one or more of their major programs.
Despite these issues, we continue to expect the credit quality of most commercial aerospace
and defense companies we rate to remain stable this year. About 70% of our ratings on aerospace
and defense companies have stable outlooks, and we don't expect to change many ratings in the
next 12 months.