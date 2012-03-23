(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Fitch Ratings says recent issuance by EMEA contractors
shows signs of debt disintermediation with funding in medium term bonds rather
than bank debt. Historically, the sector has been more dependent on short term
bank facilities than other corporates. On a combined basis these rated issuers
have extended average debt maturity profiles to 5.3 years as at 2012 from 3.4
years in 2006. Total corporate gross debt (excluding project finance) is now on
average 45% - 50% funded by the bond market compared to 10% - 15% in 2006.
"Successful issuers share common characteristics of having committed to
diversification strategies - mainly into concessions - long before the marked
downturn in EMEA construction output," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's
European Corporate Finance Department. "Such action, coupled with recent
de-leveraging has made the bond market more accessible to these issuers."
Diversification strategies into complementary infrastructure concessions have
provided increased cash flow visibility and ultimately more stable business
models. However, Fitch believes a cautious approach is warranted, as cash flow
benefits - in most cases - are limited to the upstreaming of dividends from
concession portfolios. As a result, senior unsecured bond holders are
subordinated to project finance debt. Typically, when rating these issuers Fitch
de-consolidates ring fenced concession activities. However, Fitch adds back
proven dividend flows from these concession portfolios to corporate level
EBITDA.
Obrascon Huarte Lain's (OHL; 'BB-'/Stable) - a Spanish construction & toll road
concession company - raised EUR300m 7.625% due 2020 to part repurchase an
existing EUR700m 2015 bond. This extends 25% of existing bond debt maturities by
five years. Existing short term bank facilities cost on average 2.77% above
Euribor for 2011 (up from 1.46% in 2010). Increased pricing on these facilities
demonstrates funding stress amongst domestic banks reinforcing the need for
further disintermediation. Combined with OHL's EUR450m 8.75% 2018 bond issued in
early 2011, total corporate gross debt is now 60% - 65% funded by the bond
market.
Vinci SA ('BBB+'/Stable) - a French construction & toll road concession company
- raised EUR750m 3.375% due 2020 to repay bank debt. During the crisis Vinci has
benefited from a more stable domestic market and mature concession portfolio,
upstreaming strong dividend flow. Combined with a previous bond issuance in late
2011 of EUR750m 4.125% due 2017, total corporate gross debt is now 55% - 60%
funded by the bond market.
Hochtief AG (not rated) - a German construction & concession company - raised
EUR500m 5.50% due 2017 in its debut bond issuance. This reflects around 30% -
35% of corporate debt facilities, excluding its listed Australian based
subsidiary, Leighton holdings.
Improved debt profiles and ongoing disintermediation should help insulate
ratings to some extent against a sector outlook that faces medium term headwinds
from ongoing fiscal austersity. Liquidity has also improved with bank credit
lines now largely used as undrawn liquidity support or for seasonal working
capital requirements.