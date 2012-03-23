Michelin's improved credit metrics primarily stem from its EUR1.2 billion
capital increase in October 2010 and the sale of its stake in South
Korea-based Hankook in November 2011 for about EUR400 million of cash proceeds.
The stronger metrics also follow Michelin's very solid operating performance
over the past two years. The company delivered a marked recovery in volumes
and operating margins widened to above 9% despite steep rubber price
increases, owing to Michelin's demonstrated ability to pass through 100% of
raw material price increase to customers.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that in 2012 Michelin will be able
to withstand the weak economic environment in Europe and show a marginally
positive volume increase on the back of its large presence in stronger
economic growth markets such as North America and Asia. We also anticipate
slightly improved operating margins to close to 10%. This is because the
likely increase in Michelin's average selling prices compared with 2011 levels
should more than offset the small rise in raw material prices we anticipate,
owing to the catch-up effect of already enacted price increases and raw
material price indexation clauses included in some of Michelin's contracts.
In our base case, we anticipate that Michelin will generate slightly positive
free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and maintain FFO to debt above 40%. We
think the company will post a solid operating performance, with limited
working capital outflows, which will be partly offset by a ramp-up in capital
expenditure (capex) to close to EUR2 billion as part of the roll-out of new
plant construction in emerging markets.
Michelin will have limited headroom at the current rating level, in our
opinion, especially considering that FOCF will remain constrained by the
company's large capital spending plan featuring close to EUR2 billion in capex
per year, on top of potentially large working capital swings. However, we
anticipate that Michelin will gradually improve its credit metrics to levels
more comfortably commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating over the next few years.
This is based on the favorable long-term prospects we foresee for Michelin's
premium car tires and specialty tires, as well as the positive effects we
anticipate from the expansion plan on Michelin's future competitive position
and operating margins.
Our expectation that Michelin will keep adhering to its conservative financial
policy is also a key support for the ratings. In addition, we base the ratings
on our assumption that Michelin will not make any sizable debt-funded
acquisition or significantly change its dividend distribution policy in the
coming years.
We continue to assess Michelin's business risk profile in the upper end of the
"satisfactory" category and Michelin's financial risk profile as
"intermediate." Our view is supported by the group's leadership in the global
tire industry, premium pricing, and limited sensitivity to fluctuations in
vehicle production volumes. Michelin's solid capital structure and
management's commitment to a conservative financial policy following the EUR1.2
billion capital increase in October 2010 also underpin the ratings. Rating
constraints are the capital-intensive nature and the cyclicality of the tire
industry, and exposure to volatile raw material costs, all of which have
introduced some volatility in Michelin's past operating results and cash
generation.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Michelin's liquidity as "strong" under
our criteria.
Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria,
include:
-- Sources of cash are likely to substantially exceed uses for the next
24 months, by 1.5x or more. Cash sources include EUR1.6 billion of cash and
marketable securities reported on Dec. 31, 2011, in addition to EUR0.3 billion
of cash management financial assets, which we consider to be cash equivalents
although they do not strictly meet the required criteria for cash and cash
equivalents for reporting purposes, as their maturity is more than three
months. Furthermore, Michelin has access to an undrawn EUR1.5 billion syndicated
credit facility, which was recently refinanced and now matures in 2016. Cash
uses include EUR1.3 billion of debt due within one year, including commercial
paper and short-term bank debt, although we assume in our base case that
Michelin will roll over this debt.
-- According to management, the existing bank lines contain no material
adverse change clauses or covenants, apart from the customary negative-pledge
and cross-default clauses.
-- The group appears to have strong relationships with its banks, based
on the historical record of its relationships. Michelin recently refinanced
its revolving credit facility, which now matures in 2016.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Michelin will be able to fund its
large, planned capital expenditures while maintaining adequate cash flow
protection ratios for the 'BBB+' rating, and generate positive FOCF in 2012.
We view a ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of above 40% on a sustainable basis,
including in challenging market conditions, as a key target.
We could lower the ratings if we perceived significant deterioration in
Michelin's operating margin, from the 2011 level, and in its credit metrics,
including largely negative FOCF and FFO to adjusted debt below 40%. This could
result from a material set back in volumes sold, large working capital swings,
or growth plans that would prevent the company from achieving adequate cash
flow protection ratios for the 'BBB+' rating on a sustainable basis.
While unlikely at this stage, we could raise the ratings if Michelin manages
to improve its credit metrics over time through recurring free cash flow
generation. We would view a ratio of FFO to debt maintained in the 50%-60%
range even in difficult years as commensurate with an 'A-' rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.
Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Upgraded
To From
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-
Junior Subordinated BBB- BB+
Michelin Financiere Luxembourg S.A.
Senior Unsecured* BBB+ BBB
Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Senior Unsecured* BBB+ BBB
Ratings Affirmed
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.
Commercial Paper A-2
*Guaranteed by Michelin Financiere Luxembourg S.A.