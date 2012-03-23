Michelin's improved credit metrics primarily stem from its EUR1.2 billion capital increase in October 2010 and the sale of its stake in South Korea-based Hankook in November 2011 for about EUR400 million of cash proceeds. The stronger metrics also follow Michelin's very solid operating performance over the past two years. The company delivered a marked recovery in volumes and operating margins widened to above 9% despite steep rubber price increases, owing to Michelin's demonstrated ability to pass through 100% of raw material price increase to customers.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that in 2012 Michelin will be able to withstand the weak economic environment in Europe and show a marginally positive volume increase on the back of its large presence in stronger economic growth markets such as North America and Asia. We also anticipate slightly improved operating margins to close to 10%. This is because the likely increase in Michelin's average selling prices compared with 2011 levels should more than offset the small rise in raw material prices we anticipate, owing to the catch-up effect of already enacted price increases and raw material price indexation clauses included in some of Michelin's contracts.

In our base case, we anticipate that Michelin will generate slightly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and maintain FFO to debt above 40%. We think the company will post a solid operating performance, with limited working capital outflows, which will be partly offset by a ramp-up in capital expenditure (capex) to close to EUR2 billion as part of the roll-out of new plant construction in emerging markets.

Michelin will have limited headroom at the current rating level, in our opinion, especially considering that FOCF will remain constrained by the company's large capital spending plan featuring close to EUR2 billion in capex per year, on top of potentially large working capital swings. However, we anticipate that Michelin will gradually improve its credit metrics to levels more comfortably commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating over the next few years. This is based on the favorable long-term prospects we foresee for Michelin's premium car tires and specialty tires, as well as the positive effects we anticipate from the expansion plan on Michelin's future competitive position and operating margins.

Our expectation that Michelin will keep adhering to its conservative financial policy is also a key support for the ratings. In addition, we base the ratings on our assumption that Michelin will not make any sizable debt-funded acquisition or significantly change its dividend distribution policy in the coming years.

We continue to assess Michelin's business risk profile in the upper end of the "satisfactory" category and Michelin's financial risk profile as "intermediate." Our view is supported by the group's leadership in the global tire industry, premium pricing, and limited sensitivity to fluctuations in vehicle production volumes. Michelin's solid capital structure and management's commitment to a conservative financial policy following the EUR1.2 billion capital increase in October 2010 also underpin the ratings. Rating constraints are the capital-intensive nature and the cyclicality of the tire industry, and exposure to volatile raw material costs, all of which have introduced some volatility in Michelin's past operating results and cash generation.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Michelin's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria.

Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, include:

-- Sources of cash are likely to substantially exceed uses for the next 24 months, by 1.5x or more. Cash sources include EUR1.6 billion of cash and marketable securities reported on Dec. 31, 2011, in addition to EUR0.3 billion of cash management financial assets, which we consider to be cash equivalents although they do not strictly meet the required criteria for cash and cash equivalents for reporting purposes, as their maturity is more than three months. Furthermore, Michelin has access to an undrawn EUR1.5 billion syndicated credit facility, which was recently refinanced and now matures in 2016. Cash uses include EUR1.3 billion of debt due within one year, including commercial paper and short-term bank debt, although we assume in our base case that Michelin will roll over this debt.

-- According to management, the existing bank lines contain no material adverse change clauses or covenants, apart from the customary negative-pledge and cross-default clauses.

-- The group appears to have strong relationships with its banks, based on the historical record of its relationships. Michelin recently refinanced its revolving credit facility, which now matures in 2016.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Michelin will be able to fund its large, planned capital expenditures while maintaining adequate cash flow protection ratios for the 'BBB+' rating, and generate positive FOCF in 2012. We view a ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of above 40% on a sustainable basis, including in challenging market conditions, as a key target.

We could lower the ratings if we perceived significant deterioration in Michelin's operating margin, from the 2011 level, and in its credit metrics, including largely negative FOCF and FFO to adjusted debt below 40%. This could result from a material set back in volumes sold, large working capital swings, or growth plans that would prevent the company from achieving adequate cash flow protection ratios for the 'BBB+' rating on a sustainable basis.

While unlikely at this stage, we could raise the ratings if Michelin manages to improve its credit metrics over time through recurring free cash flow generation. We would view a ratio of FFO to debt maintained in the 50%-60% range even in difficult years as commensurate with an 'A-' rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.

Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

Upgraded

To From

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.

Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-

Junior Subordinated BBB- BB+

Michelin Financiere Luxembourg S.A.

Senior Unsecured* BBB+ BBB

Michelin Luxembourg SCS

Senior Unsecured* BBB+ BBB

Ratings Affirmed

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.

Commercial Paper A-2

*Guaranteed by Michelin Financiere Luxembourg S.A.