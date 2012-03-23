(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded West China Cement's (WCC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Unsecured debt rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The rating action is driven by Fitch's view that the deterioration in WCC's gross profits and the increase in its financial leverage in H211 will persist through 2012.

WCC's gross profit dropped to CNY76/ton in 2011 from CNY120/ton in 2010, due to the weak average selling prices (ASP) in WCC's core markets, mainly a result of an ongoing price war in Shaanxi province and a lower utilization rate. Therefore, the company's EBITDA margin fell to 36.4% in 2011 from 46.3% in 2010. Fitch expects that ASPs will not recover to 2010 levels in 2012 and WCC's 2012 EBITDA margin will be in line with 2011's margin.

WCC continues to expand aggressively during the downturn, in light of ample acquisition opportunities and the need to reduce competition. This has resulted in net debt increasing to CNY2,746m at end 2011 from CNY821m a year earlier. On 15 March 2012, WCC announced the acquisition of 55% of ShiFeng Cement for CNY 401.5m, suggesting that the debt-funded expansion will likely continue this year. The company announced that capacity will rise to 21.7metric tonnes (mt) in mid-2012 compared to 12.5mt at end 2010. It targets to reach a capacity of 25-30mt by 2015. Therefore, Fitch expects WCC's adjusted net debt / EBITDAR to remain well above 2.0x in 2012.

WCC's dominant position in its core market was still protected by geographic remoteness despite the downturn. The lower EBITDA margin it registered in 2011 was still higher than those of larger national and regional players such as Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd (30.8% EBITDA margin in 2010), China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd. ('BB-'/Stable, 28% in 2011) and China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. (23.5% in 2011). Furthermore, the company's operating cash flow generation and working capital management remains healthy.

Fitch also notes that the price depression in Shaanxi does not reflect 2011 nationwide trends, which have demonstrated stable average selling prices (ASPs) due to better competitive dynamics. This suggests that a return to better market discipline in Shaanxi may rapidly improve WCC's margins. These factors underlie the Stable Outlook.

Fitch may take further negative action if adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR exceeds 3.0x on a sustained basis, or if the company loses its dominant market position in Southern Shaanxi.

Positive rating action isn't envisaged for the next 18 months. However, positive rating action may be taken if WCC proves its capability to fend-off the ongoing price war, gross profit is sustained above CNY 100/ton, and adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR is sustained below 1.5x.