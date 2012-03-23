(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded West China Cement's (WCC) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Unsecured debt rating to 'BB-' from
'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The rating action is driven by Fitch's view that the deterioration in WCC's
gross profits and the increase in its financial leverage in H211 will persist
through 2012.
WCC's gross profit dropped to CNY76/ton in 2011 from CNY120/ton in 2010, due to
the weak average selling prices (ASP) in WCC's core markets, mainly a result of
an ongoing price war in Shaanxi province and a lower utilization rate.
Therefore, the company's EBITDA margin fell to 36.4% in 2011 from 46.3% in 2010.
Fitch expects that ASPs will not recover to 2010 levels in 2012 and WCC's 2012
EBITDA margin will be in line with 2011's margin.
WCC continues to expand aggressively during the downturn, in light of ample
acquisition opportunities and the need to reduce competition. This has resulted
in net debt increasing to CNY2,746m at end 2011 from CNY821m a year earlier. On
15 March 2012, WCC announced the acquisition of 55% of ShiFeng Cement for CNY
401.5m, suggesting that the debt-funded expansion will likely continue this
year. The company announced that capacity will rise to 21.7metric tonnes (mt) in
mid-2012 compared to 12.5mt at end 2010. It targets to reach a capacity of
25-30mt by 2015. Therefore, Fitch expects WCC's adjusted net debt / EBITDAR to
remain well above 2.0x in 2012.
WCC's dominant position in its core market was still protected by geographic
remoteness despite the downturn. The lower EBITDA margin it registered in 2011
was still higher than those of larger national and regional players such as
Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd (30.8% EBITDA margin in 2010), China Shanshui Cement
Group Ltd. ('BB-'/Stable, 28% in 2011) and China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd.
(23.5% in 2011). Furthermore, the company's operating cash flow generation and
working capital management remains healthy.
Fitch also notes that the price depression in Shaanxi does not reflect 2011
nationwide trends, which have demonstrated stable average selling prices (ASPs)
due to better competitive dynamics. This suggests that a return to better market
discipline in Shaanxi may rapidly improve WCC's margins. These factors underlie
the Stable Outlook.
Fitch may take further negative action if adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR
exceeds 3.0x on a sustained basis, or if the company loses its dominant market
position in Southern Shaanxi.
Positive rating action isn't envisaged for the next 18 months. However, positive
rating action may be taken if WCC proves its capability to fend-off the ongoing
price war, gross profit is sustained above CNY 100/ton, and adjusted net debt/
operating EBITDAR is sustained below 1.5x.