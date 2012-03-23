March 23 -
-- The creditworthiness of U.K. local and regional governments remains
strong, despite sector reforms.
-- Recent funding cuts have narrowed operating performances and limited
investment levels over the rating horizon.
-- Housing revenue account reform will lead to an increase in debt
burdens and will make financial management more important in future.
-- The credit effects of the Localism Act and the business rates reform
depend on details that have not been disclosed yet and will only be visible in
the long term.
Reforms to U.K. local and regional governments (LRGs) are ongoing, and will determine
changes to their financial and operating profiles. While these changes will increase local
autonomy, they could also reduce the predictability of LRG finances in the long-term, and
require a different approach to financial management. In a report published
today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services explains its view of how these
changes will affect LRGs' approach to management (see "Sector Reforms Are
Unlikely To Damage U.K. Local And Regional Governments' Strong
Creditworthiness In The Short Term"). We expect them to introduce a more
forward-looking and combined approach to investments and debt service
coverage. In the short term, the housing revenue account (HRA) reform will
lead, in many cases, to material debt increases, while in the long term, the
effects of the business rates reform and the Localism Act should become
clearer.
In our view, the full credit effect of these reforms depends largely on
details that have not yet been disclosed. Nevertheless, we expect the five
U.K. LRGs we rate to maintain their current credit quality levels within the
rating horizon, supported by a strong institutional framework, positive
budgetary performances, and strong liquidity levels.