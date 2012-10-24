(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Deutsche Bank AG, in its role as swap counterparty, has exercised its option to call dbInvestor Solutions' series 1 and 5 notes. The ratings on both series of notes are therefore no longer linked to the rating on Deutsche Bank AG as custodian under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Under our criteria for rating repackaged securities, the ratings will continue to be linked to the lower of the ratings on the underlying collateral.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on dbInvestor Solutions' series 1 and 5 notes to bring the ratings on both transactions in line with the lower of the ratings on the underlying collateral to reflect our criteria for rating repackaged securities.

-- dbInvestor Solutions' series 1 and 5 are European synthetic repack transactions with variable long-term secured notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised and placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on dbInvestor Solutions PLC's series 1 and 5 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow Deutsche Bank AG's (A+/Negative/A-1) decision to exercise its option to call the notes in both series of notes in its role as swap counterparty.

The issuer has notified the security holders, trustee, and relevant stock exchange through a redemption notice that was delivered on Oct. 15, 2012. These transactions will redeem on their next interest payment date, which is March 10, 2013, for series 1, and Jan. 11, 2013, for series 5.

Previously, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the ratings on the notes in series 1 and 5 were linked to the rating on Deutsche Bank AG as custodian (A+/Negative/A-1) and the lower of the ratings on the underlying collateral (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Prior to Deutsche Bank AG's decision to call the notes, our 2012 counterparty criteria capped our ratings on both transactions at the rating on Deutsche Bank AG as custodian because the collateral backing both transactions matured more than one year before the notes in series 1 and 5. After Deutsche Bank AG exercised the call option, the notes in both transactions will now redeem before the maturity of the notes.

The ratings on both series of notes are therefore no longer linked to the rating on Deutsche Bank AG as custodian under our 2012 counterparty criteria. However, under our criteria for rating repackaged securities, the ratings will continue to be linked to the lower of the ratings on the underlying collateral, which is (AA-/Watch Neg) (see "Global Methodology For Rating Repackaged Securities," published on Oct 16, 2012).

Therefore, we have raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on series 1. At the same time, we have raised to 'AA- (sf) ' from 'A+ (sf)' and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on series 5.

Today's rating actions bring the ratings on both series of notes in line with the lower of the ratings on the underlying collateral to reflect our criteria for rating repackaged securities.

dbInvestor Solutions' series 1 and 5 are European synthetic repack transactions with variable long-term secured notes