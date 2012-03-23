(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
Overview
-- Netherlands-based business travel management company, Carlson Wagonlit
B.V. (CWT), reported strong results in 2011.
-- As a consequence, its credit metrics have improved to levels that we
consider in line with an "aggressive" financial risk profile under our
criteria.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on CWT
to 'B+' from 'B' and various issue ratings on CWT's first- and second-lien
secured debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CWT will refinance its
capital structure before the end of 2012, allowing it to maintain adequate
liquidity and its current credit ratios.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based business travel management
company Carlson Wagonlit B.V. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel; CWT) to 'B+' from 'B'.
The outlook is stable.
We also raised our issue ratings on CWT's $850 million senior secured
facilities--comprising a $650 million bullet term loan and a $161 million
revolving credit facility (RCF)--to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating of '3'
on these facilities indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
In addition, we raised our issue rating on CWT's EUR285 million senior secured
floating-rate notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating of '6' on these
notes indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.