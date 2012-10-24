(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- RTL Group S.A. -------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Radio

broadcasting

stations

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based broadcaster RTL Group S.A. (RTL) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's criteria define the terms.

RTL is a core strategic holding for Germany-based media group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KG aA (BBB+/Stable/A-2), the parent company, which owns an equity stake in RTL of about 92.3%. We determine the rating on RTL in the context of the consolidated Bertelsmann group, where the subsidiary is a major contributor of cash flow to service all of the group's debt. Bertelsmann is one of the world's largest media groups, with well-diversified and globally widespread content franchises, backed by strong distribution, printing, media, and business services.

Our business risk assessment is underpinned by RTL's solid competitive position, and the profitability of its pan-European portfolio of free-to-air TV broadcasting and TV production assets. RTL's competitive position also benefits from its program-producing capacity, which provides some diversity to its revenue streams. In our view, these positives are tempered by RTL's significant exposure to cyclical TV advertising markets, which could be affected by the current weak economic conditions in the eurozone, as was the case in the 2009 downturn. Further constraints are the company's revenue concentration in two major markets, Germany and France.

RTL's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by the company's high cash flow generation and strong credit metrics. In our view, RTL's ratings are constrained by Bertelsmann's financial policy, which translates into RTL returning its significant free cash flow to its controlling parent in the form of dividends.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Given the high correlation between GDP and advertising spending, we anchor our baseline scenario on our expectation of mild real GDP growth of 0.6% in Germany and 0.4% in France for the full year 2012 (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sept. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Under our base case, we anticipate a low- to midsingle digit decline of advertising spending in France and flat to low single digit growth in Germany in 2012, which we believe will result in flat to slightly increasing revenue for RTL for the full year. We have revised down slightly our expectations for RTL's 2012 EBITDA margin. We now anticipate EBITDA margin of 21% in 2012, down from the 22.8% reported in 2011, owing to the more challenging environment for advertising spending in Europe and increasing programming costs. Some of these costs are related to the acquisition of part of the French broadcasting rights for the 2012 European football championship.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Because of Bertelsmann's 92.3% stake in RTL, we assess RTL's financial risk profile as "intermediate," in line with that on Bertelsmann.

We expect RTL to maintain an unchanged financial risk profile over the next few years, supported by modest reported gross debt at the end of 2012, and continued breakeven or slightly positive discretionary cash flow generation, defined as free operating cash flow (FOCF) minus dividends. RTL's credit metrics remain strong, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 0.3x as of June 2012, in line with the ratio for the previous year.

RTL generated about EUR370 million of cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2012, approximately EUR90 million lower year-on-year, as a result of more challenging market conditions in Europe. Given the company's low interest cost burden and industry-standard levels of capital expenditure (capex) and working capital, FOCF amounts to a high proportion of annual EBITA. In 2012 we anticipate that RTL's FOCF generation will be significant, although lower than the 2011 level. RTL continues to pay large dividends since they are key to servicing Bertelsmann's financial liabilities.