We lowered MISC's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb+' after revising MISC's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "significant", as defined in our criteria. In our view, the weak industry conditions and oversupply across shipping segments will lead to continuing losses in MISC's petroleum, liner, and chemical segments. In addition, the company is scheduled to take delivery of six new vessels in the loss-making petroleum segment this year, reducing the likelihood of an earnings recovery in this segment in the next 12 months, at least. However, MISC will exit the loss-making liner business by June 2012. We therefore expect the ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA to improve to about 7x in 2012, still high for the rating level. We expect the ratio to improve to about 6x in 2013 due to higher EBITDA as the petroleum segment gradually recovers.

On the other hand, we believe the company's importance to its 62.7% owner, Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--; axAA+/--), bolsters the rating. MISC is the sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) transporter for PETRONAS and gets recurring and stable cash flows from associated long-term charter contracts. Over the past three years, the LNG segment has contributed over 100% of the EBITDA for the entire company.

MISC's importance to PETRONAS has been growing, given the parent's interest in increasing its domestic oil production. This strategy is likely to continue benefiting MISC's offshore and heavy engineering business. In addition to channeling more business through MISC, PETRONAS has extended financial support to the company, such as investing in its debt issues in the local debt market and extending shareholders' loans.

The rating on MISC also takes into consideration contracted revenues from heavy engineering projects and its strengthening position in the offshore and terminals businesses. The shipping industry's weak operating environment, existing global overcapacity, the inherently volatile and capital-intensive nature of the business, and MISC's leverage temper these strengths.

Liquidity

MISC's liquidity is assessed as "adequate", in accordance with our criteria, after factoring in support from PETRONAS. We expect the ratio of sources to uses of funds to be above 1.2x in fiscal 2012 and above 1x in fiscal 2013. MISC is currently in breach of a covenant and it has yet to receive a formal two-third approval required from lenders for a waiver of the breach. The company is in negotiation with the lenders and expects the waiver in the next 14 days. We assume that owing to MISC's good standing in the Malaysian banking system and PETRONAS' parentage, it would be able to obtain the waiver without leading to any acceleration in payments.

We assume MISC's sources of funds include:

-- Entire cash and cash equivalents of MYR4.15 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Estimated funds from operations of over MYR1.7 billion; and

-- Undrawn committed credit lines of about MYR1.4 billion.

We assume the following uses of funds:

-- Short-term debt maturities of over MYR3.5 billion, after excluding a MYR2.3 billion long-term shareholders' loan from PETRONAS that falls due in less than 12 months;

-- A minimum dividend pay-out of MYR450 million; and

-- Minimum reduced capital expenditure of MYR1.2 billion-MYR1.5 billion.

We estimate that MISC will generate negative free operating cash flows in fiscals 2012 and 2013 because of its weak operating performance and continuing capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we expect the company to roll over or refinance some of its short-term maturities. We also expect PETRONAS to support MISC's liquidity and funding needs. This support, along with MISC's good access to Islamic medium-term notes program in the local capital markets, should support the company's liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the severe downturn in the cyclical shipping industry could weaken the company's cash flow protection metrics. We expect continued weak performance in the petroleum business--and the liner segment, which MISC has yet to completely exit. The outlook also factors in some uncertainty surrounding the company's added capacity in its petroleum tanker fleet, a loss-making segment that is more volatile than the stable LNG business. We expect MISC's ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA to improve from the current 10x level to about 6x in fiscal 2013 and EBITDA to strengthen when it exits the liner business and the petroleum segment gradually recovers.

We could revise the outlook to stable if MISC's ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA improves to less than 5.5x on a sustainable basis and its business risk profile remains "satisfactory", as our criteria define that term. We deduct surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion to calculate net OLA debt.

We could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:

-- MISC faces liquidity pressures due to a failure to roll over or refinance short-term maturities, and it fails to rectify the covenant breach or obtain a waiver in reasonable time.

-- The ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA (after deducting surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion) does not improve to 6.5x on a sustained basis. This could happen if operating performance, particularly of the petroleum business, deteriorates further beyond our current expectations or MISC's capital expenditure further increases its debt.

-- PETRONAS' ownership in MISC declines or business from the parent materially reduces, which we believe is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

Related Criteria And Research

-- MISC Bhd. Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Increasing Leverage And An Industry Downturn; Outlook Negative, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

MISC Bhd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

MISC Capital (L) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+