March 23 - Weak PMI data published March 22 is not enough to
signal a downward lurch in the European economy, Fitch Ratings says. However, in
the hypothetical shock scenario of a severe double-dip recession, we would
expect the pain in the corporate sector to be distributed differently to
2008/09, with utilities among the sectors most vulnerable to downgrades.
The Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index for March showed a fall to a
three-month low of 48.7 from 49.3 in February. While disappointing, we don't
believe too much should be read into one data point. Our base economic scenario
remains anaemic recovery in the eurozone over the next two years and we see the
recent economic data - including yesterday's PMI numbers - as in line with this.
However, we have investigated what would happen if this was the start of a
severe double-dip. Our hypothetical shock scenario is set between the base
scenario and a eurozone breakup. This leads, in GDP terms, to a dip similar to
that of 2009 but with a more protracted recovery given the toxic mix of
sovereign and bank crises.
The prolonged economic stagnation since 2008 - and their relative resilience so
far - makes companies more vulnerable to an additional layer of government
interference than previously. With its reliance on economic regulation to
protect its profitability, the utilities sector is the most vulnerable with
government measures likely designed to cut consumers' utilities bills. We have
already seen evidence of this: for example, the Robin Hood tax in Italy; a
deferral in the collection by EDP of over-costs from the special regime
generation for 2012 in Portugal; and recent threats of regulatory tightening in
Spain. We expect a decision on the latter moves - which may or may not affect
previously accrued tariff deficits - shortly.
Government pressure may also make it harder for companies to undertake further
restructuring by exerting pressure not to cut jobs, or for bigger companies not
to extract working capital improvements at the expense of smaller suppliers that
are starved of bank funding.
The resilience of the more cyclical sectors is a function of conservative
ratings, and a different positioning from 2008. Our base recovery assumptions
for cyclicals do not see dramatic improvements, so they are relatively more
resilient to a downturn than more bullish forecasts might be; and the ratings
themselves in the more vulnerable businesses have not returned to pre-crisis
levels.
Cyclicals are better prepared for a downturn now than in 2009, when many were
embarking on ambitious M&A and capex and some had correspondingly elevated
leverage. In some subsectors stock levels are lower, overcapacity is already
idle, workforces are more flexible, and companies are more diversified.
