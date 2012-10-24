Oct 24 -
Ratings -- Urenco Ltd. -------------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Crude petroleum
and natural gas
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
03-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Urenco Deutschland GmbH, Urenco Finance N.V.| Urenco Nederl
Rating Rating Date
¥20 bil (PPN G9298# AH4 G9298# AJ0 G9298# AK7
G9298# AL5) bank ln due 04/22/2038 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012