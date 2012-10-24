‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- USJ Açúcar e Álcool S/A -------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Brazil
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Oct-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$0 mil nts BB- 24-Oct-2012
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)