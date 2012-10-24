(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, 'Rating Commodity Processing
and Trading Companies'. This is part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports
which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.
The companies covered in this report refer to traders of commodities spanning
from metals and oil to agricultural products. It includes those entities which
have invested down the value chain and sell higher-value processed commodities
such as edible oil or biodiesel.
The commodities mentioned in this report are readily marketable. Marketability
is determined by the existence of a well-established active spot and derivative
market and a firm's ability to deliver the physical commodity within the normal
course of business.
Compared with the aggregate corporate curve, commodity processing and trading
companies have an above-average risk profile. The sector risk profile ranges up
to the 'BBB' rating level, reflecting the inherent cyclicality and volatility of
the commodity markets where declines in volumes, rather than price volatility -
which is typically hedged - is a key risk factor as it can drag down
profitability in absolute terms.
Company-specific traits and financial profile factors indicate ratings
potentially up to the mid 'A' rating category. Such factors include the
categorisation of the scale of operations, geographic and commodity
diversification, risk management policies, asset ownership as well as size,
profit margins, lease-and readily marketable inventories (RMI)-adjusted metrics,
and liquidity.
The report, 'Rating Commodity Processing and Trading Companies' Sector Credit
Factors is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Commodity Processing and Trading Companies here