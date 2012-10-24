(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned credit ratings of 'AAA/A-1+' to DLR Kredit's issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer (SDO)" out of its Capital Centre B.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans secured mainly on agriculture and commercial, but also residential properties in Denmark.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the issuer is willing to maintain the 'AAA' rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1+' short-term credit rating to the "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) issued by DLR Kredit A/S (BBB+/Positive/A-2) out of its Capital Centre B. The outlook is stable (see list below).