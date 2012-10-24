(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 -
Overview
-- In our view, adverse industry conditions and eroding profitability
have weakened Danish integrated power and gas company DONG Energy's business
risk profile.
-- We expect weakening profitability and operating cash flow generation
and high investment levels to lead to weaker credit measures.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating and issue
ratings on DONG Energy to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and affirming the 'A-2' short-term
rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that DONG Energy could find it
difficult to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a level
commensurate with its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile over the next 12-24
months.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Danish integrated power and gas company DONG Energy
A/S to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our ratings
on DONG Energy's hybrid notes to 'BBB-' and 'BB'. The long-term corporate
credit rating and all the issue ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where
they had been placed with negative implications on Aug. 13, 2012.
At the same time, the 'A-2' short-term rating was affirmed.
Rationale
The downgrade primarily reflects our view that DONG Energy's business risk
profile has weakened, mainly as a result of adverse industry conditions and
falling profitability, especially in the group's midstream gas and thermal
power operations. DONG Energy's lower profitability and operating cash flow
generation, combined with ongoing high investment levels, will likely weaken
credit measures over the near term. These factors have led us to revise our
assessment of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb'
from 'bbb+'.
In our view, DONG Energy's profitability is weaker and more volatile than we
previously expected, and we believe that adjusted EBITDA (after the special
hydrocarbon tax) in 2012 will be clearly lower than in 2011 and below our
previous expectations of broadly unchanged EBITDA. DONG Energy's midstream gas
operations have been hit by the increased spread between oil and gas prices,
given that a material part of the group's gas sourcing contracts is linked to
the oil price. Although the group's increasing share of own gas production is
reducing external price exposure, we believe that the oil and gas exploration
and production activities weigh on our assessment of DONG Energy's business
risk profile, because of high commodity price volatility, cyclicality, and
capital intensity (see "Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil
And Gas Exploration And Production Industry", published Jan. 20, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The group's thermal power
production, primarily the gas-fired operations, suffers from weak Nordic power
market conditions, including low power prices and generation spreads. This
also resulted in a Danish krone (DKK) 2 billion (EUR0.3 billion) (noncash)
write-down of the group's gas-fired power stations in the second quarter of
2012.
Nevertheless, we believe that the group's earnings and operating cash flows
will gradually increase starting in 2013, thanks to new assets coming on
stream, primarily subsidized wind power and oil and gas production assets.
DONG Energy's business risk profile also continues to benefit from the group's
strong position in the Danish energy market and the stability offered by its
regulated gas and power distribution operations, which, together with other
regulated and monopoly-like activities, contribute about 20% of the group's
current EBITDA. We therefore continue to assess the group's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" as our criteria define this term, although we
believe it has weakened within this category.
We continue to assess the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate".
However, based on our view of a weaker business risk profile, our requirements
for the revised 'bbb' SACP credit measures remain, including expectations of a
funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio between 25%-30% over the medium to
long term. Nevertheless, we forecast that this ratio could be below 20% in
2012, due to the group's weakening operating cash flow generation and high
investment levels.
But we anticipate that the group will take measures to gradually improve its
cash flow generation and credit metrics in line with its financial policies.
In particular, we note that DONG Energy has considerable flexibility in net
spending levels over the medium term. At the same time, we recognize that the
route to recovery could be difficult, including execution risks and potential
delays in completing asset disposals.
The ratings on DONG Energy reflect the group's SACP of 'bbb', and our opinion
that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial
distress, based on our assessment of DONG Energy's "strong" link with (80%
ownership) and "limited" role for the government. The ratings therefore
benefit from one notch of uplift above the SACP.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view the group's liquidity as adequate,
based on our expectations that available liquidity sources (including FFO)
will cover anticipated cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
An absence of restrictive financial covenants in the group's loan
documentation and sound relationships with banks further support its adequate
liquidity position, in our view.
The group's primary liquidity sources are as follows:
-- As of June 30, 2012, the company reported aboutDKK17.9 billion in cash
and short-term securities (including DKK7.0 billion in reported securities
sold as part of sales and repurchase agreement transactions).
-- At the same time, DONG Energy had access to an undrawn EUR1.3 billion
(about DKK9.6 billion) revolving credit facility, maturing in 2017, and two
undrawn EUR125 million bilateral credit facilities also maturing in 2017.
-- FFO, which we expect to total about DKK10 billion in 2012, but well
above this in 2013.
-- Proceeds of DKK5.6 billion from a bond issue in September 2012.
Expected cash outflows consist of:
-- Debt maturities of about DKK7.1 billion (of which DKK7.0 billion
relates to sales and repurchase agreement transactions) between July 2012 and
June 2013, and DKK6.3 billion in the subsequent 12 months.
-- Anticipated annual net investments of about DKK15 billion-DKK17
billion over the near term.
-- Dividend payments in line with the group's dividend policy (which is a
minimum 40% and maximum 60% of the shareholders' share of the business
performance results for the year after tax, less coupon after tax to hybrid
capital holders and the noncontrolling interests' share of profit for the
year), and hybrid coupon payments of about DKK0.6 billion.
We believe that DONG Energy's flexibility in terms of its investment levels
acts as an additional liquidity cushion, although there is exposure to timing
of disposals. Moreover, we view positively the company's strategy of
prefunding on the balance sheet (through conventional bonds and hybrid
capital) the majority of a funding gap resulting from high investment levels
and dividends.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that it could prove challenging for
DONG Energy to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a
level commensurate with its 'bbb' SACP over the next 12-24 months. We base
this assessment on a number of factors, including the ongoing pressure on
profitability in the group's midstream gas and thermal power operations,
uncertainties about the timing of new cash generating assets coming on stream,
as well as execution risks related to assets disposals and other measures the
group would take to strengthen its financial risk profile. This could result
in credit measures remaining below our anticipated levels for the ratings for
a period longer than we expect.
We could lower the ratings further if we believed that DONG Energy's credit
measures were unlikely to improve to a level consistent with the SACP and
ratings over the next 12-24 months. In our base case, we expect adjusted FFO
to debt would improve to about 25% in 2013, and be between 25% and 30% from
2014 onward.
In addition to a possible further downward revision of DONG Energy's SACP, a
negative reassessment of our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood of
timely and sufficient state support in an event of financial distress could
lead us to lower the ratings. This could result from a significant partial or
total divestment of the government's stake in the group.
We could revise the outlook to stable if DONG Energy successfully improves its
financial risk profile in line with our base-case assumptions. This, however,
assumes that our current view of the group's business risk and likelihood of
government support remains unchanged.
Issue Ratings
In line with our lowering of the long-term corporate credit rating on DONG
Energy by one notch, we have also lowered all issue ratings by one notch. We
continue to assess the equity content of DONG Energy's subordinated capital
securities issued in June 2005 (of which EUR600 million is outstanding) as
"intermediate".
As a result of the downgrade to 'BBB+', however, we have revised our equity
content assessment of the group's EUR700 million subordinated capital securities
issued in January 2011 to "high" from "intermediate". Consequently, in our
ratio analysis, we treat this hybrid as 100% equity and the related payments
as dividends. This reflects a mandatory deferral of the instrument's coupon
payments in case the issuer credit rating on DONG Energy would fall to 'BB+'
or lower, which is now within three notches of the current issuer rating. This
is consistent with the criteria available at the time of issue relative to our
equity-content determinations and management's intent regarding permanence.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
DONG Energy A/S
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
DONG Energy A/S
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg
Subordinated BBB- BBB/Watch Neg
Junior Subordinated BB BB+/Watch Neg