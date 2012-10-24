(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, adverse industry conditions and eroding profitability have weakened Danish integrated power and gas company DONG Energy's business risk profile.

-- We expect weakening profitability and operating cash flow generation and high investment levels to lead to weaker credit measures.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating and issue ratings on DONG Energy to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that DONG Energy could find it difficult to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a level commensurate with its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile over the next 12-24 months.

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Danish integrated power and gas company DONG Energy A/S to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our ratings on DONG Energy's hybrid notes to 'BBB-' and 'BB'. The long-term corporate credit rating and all the issue ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Aug. 13, 2012.

At the same time, the 'A-2' short-term rating was affirmed.

Rationale

The downgrade primarily reflects our view that DONG Energy's business risk profile has weakened, mainly as a result of adverse industry conditions and falling profitability, especially in the group's midstream gas and thermal power operations. DONG Energy's lower profitability and operating cash flow generation, combined with ongoing high investment levels, will likely weaken credit measures over the near term. These factors have led us to revise our assessment of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.

In our view, DONG Energy's profitability is weaker and more volatile than we previously expected, and we believe that adjusted EBITDA (after the special hydrocarbon tax) in 2012 will be clearly lower than in 2011 and below our previous expectations of broadly unchanged EBITDA. DONG Energy's midstream gas operations have been hit by the increased spread between oil and gas prices, given that a material part of the group's gas sourcing contracts is linked to the oil price. Although the group's increasing share of own gas production is reducing external price exposure, we believe that the oil and gas exploration and production activities weigh on our assessment of DONG Energy's business risk profile, because of high commodity price volatility, cyclicality, and capital intensity (see "Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry", published Jan. 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The group's thermal power production, primarily the gas-fired operations, suffers from weak Nordic power market conditions, including low power prices and generation spreads. This also resulted in a Danish krone (DKK) 2 billion (EUR0.3 billion) (noncash) write-down of the group's gas-fired power stations in the second quarter of 2012.

Nevertheless, we believe that the group's earnings and operating cash flows will gradually increase starting in 2013, thanks to new assets coming on stream, primarily subsidized wind power and oil and gas production assets. DONG Energy's business risk profile also continues to benefit from the group's strong position in the Danish energy market and the stability offered by its regulated gas and power distribution operations, which, together with other regulated and monopoly-like activities, contribute about 20% of the group's current EBITDA. We therefore continue to assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" as our criteria define this term, although we believe it has weakened within this category.

We continue to assess the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate". However, based on our view of a weaker business risk profile, our requirements for the revised 'bbb' SACP credit measures remain, including expectations of a funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio between 25%-30% over the medium to long term. Nevertheless, we forecast that this ratio could be below 20% in 2012, due to the group's weakening operating cash flow generation and high investment levels.

But we anticipate that the group will take measures to gradually improve its cash flow generation and credit metrics in line with its financial policies. In particular, we note that DONG Energy has considerable flexibility in net spending levels over the medium term. At the same time, we recognize that the route to recovery could be difficult, including execution risks and potential delays in completing asset disposals.

The ratings on DONG Energy reflect the group's SACP of 'bbb', and our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress, based on our assessment of DONG Energy's "strong" link with (80% ownership) and "limited" role for the government. The ratings therefore benefit from one notch of uplift above the SACP.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view the group's liquidity as adequate, based on our expectations that available liquidity sources (including FFO) will cover anticipated cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. An absence of restrictive financial covenants in the group's loan documentation and sound relationships with banks further support its adequate liquidity position, in our view.

The group's primary liquidity sources are as follows:

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company reported aboutDKK17.9 billion in cash and short-term securities (including DKK7.0 billion in reported securities sold as part of sales and repurchase agreement transactions).

-- At the same time, DONG Energy had access to an undrawn EUR1.3 billion (about DKK9.6 billion) revolving credit facility, maturing in 2017, and two undrawn EUR125 million bilateral credit facilities also maturing in 2017.

-- FFO, which we expect to total about DKK10 billion in 2012, but well above this in 2013.

-- Proceeds of DKK5.6 billion from a bond issue in September 2012.

Expected cash outflows consist of:

-- Debt maturities of about DKK7.1 billion (of which DKK7.0 billion relates to sales and repurchase agreement transactions) between July 2012 and June 2013, and DKK6.3 billion in the subsequent 12 months.

-- Anticipated annual net investments of about DKK15 billion-DKK17 billion over the near term.

-- Dividend payments in line with the group's dividend policy (which is a minimum 40% and maximum 60% of the shareholders' share of the business performance results for the year after tax, less coupon after tax to hybrid capital holders and the noncontrolling interests' share of profit for the year), and hybrid coupon payments of about DKK0.6 billion.

We believe that DONG Energy's flexibility in terms of its investment levels acts as an additional liquidity cushion, although there is exposure to timing of disposals. Moreover, we view positively the company's strategy of prefunding on the balance sheet (through conventional bonds and hybrid capital) the majority of a funding gap resulting from high investment levels and dividends.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that it could prove challenging for DONG Energy to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a level commensurate with its 'bbb' SACP over the next 12-24 months. We base this assessment on a number of factors, including the ongoing pressure on profitability in the group's midstream gas and thermal power operations, uncertainties about the timing of new cash generating assets coming on stream, as well as execution risks related to assets disposals and other measures the group would take to strengthen its financial risk profile. This could result in credit measures remaining below our anticipated levels for the ratings for a period longer than we expect.

We could lower the ratings further if we believed that DONG Energy's credit measures were unlikely to improve to a level consistent with the SACP and ratings over the next 12-24 months. In our base case, we expect adjusted FFO to debt would improve to about 25% in 2013, and be between 25% and 30% from 2014 onward.

In addition to a possible further downward revision of DONG Energy's SACP, a negative reassessment of our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient state support in an event of financial distress could lead us to lower the ratings. This could result from a significant partial or total divestment of the government's stake in the group.

We could revise the outlook to stable if DONG Energy successfully improves its financial risk profile in line with our base-case assumptions. This, however, assumes that our current view of the group's business risk and likelihood of government support remains unchanged.

Issue Ratings

In line with our lowering of the long-term corporate credit rating on DONG Energy by one notch, we have also lowered all issue ratings by one notch. We continue to assess the equity content of DONG Energy's subordinated capital securities issued in June 2005 (of which EUR600 million is outstanding) as "intermediate".

As a result of the downgrade to 'BBB+', however, we have revised our equity content assessment of the group's EUR700 million subordinated capital securities issued in January 2011 to "high" from "intermediate". Consequently, in our ratio analysis, we treat this hybrid as 100% equity and the related payments as dividends. This reflects a mandatory deferral of the instrument's coupon payments in case the issuer credit rating on DONG Energy would fall to 'BB+' or lower, which is now within three notches of the current issuer rating. This is consistent with the criteria available at the time of issue relative to our equity-content determinations and management's intent regarding permanence.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

DONG Energy A/S

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

DONG Energy A/S

Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg

Subordinated BBB- BBB/Watch Neg

Junior Subordinated BB BB+/Watch Neg