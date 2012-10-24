(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Urban Community of Marseille's (Marseille Provence
Metropole - MPM) EUR97m bonds issue due November 2027, a Long-term rating of 'A+'. The bonds
consist of fixed rate notes and are senior, unsubordinated, unsecured obligations of the issuer.
The bonds' ISIN is FR0011336742.
The rating reflects the creditworthiness of MPM, centred on the City of
Marseille ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') that makes up about 80% of its population. MPM's
creditworthiness is underpinned by its sound budgetary performance despite the
negative effect of the tax reforms effective in 2011, the intensification of the
national economic downturn and a high debt level. The ratings also take into
account the community's limited fiscal flexibility, the significant costs of
public services, including waste management and public transport,
Fitch considers that MPM's creditworthiness could be hampered by a decrease in
the operating margin for two consecutive years and/or by a decrease of capital
spending self-financing leading to a rebound in debt growth. Conversely, Fitch
would consider that MPM's credit quality would improve if its operating margin
consistently increased, associated with debt stock declining below 100% of
current revenue from the current 113%.
Located in the Provence-Alpes-Cotes d'Azur region (PACA,'AA'/Stable/'F1+') and
in the Bouches-du-Rhone department and including the city of Marseille, the
Urban Community of Marseille is an inter-municipal body which gathers, since
2000, 18 municipalities with an estimated 1.05 million inhabitants in 2012. It
is France's third largest inter-municipal grouping (EPCI). Fitch will monitor
MPM's forthcoming institutional developments as MPM is likely to merge with five
other inter-municipal groupings as a result of the state's willingness to create
Marseille "metropole", leading to a clearer political decision-making process,
economies of scale and better long term planning. Fitch does not expect the new
structure to be fully effective before 2014.
MPM's sound budgetary performance has been driven by its continued tax revenue
growth, mainly due to the favourable development of its tax base, and tight
control over operating expenditure. MPM was able to maintain an operating margin
of 12% in 2011 from 15.7% in 2010, despite some changes in the budget perimeters
(with the creation of two new ancillary budgets) and the abolition of the
business tax effective as of 2011 - replaced with a basket of non-flexible taxes
and state transfers - that resulted in a decrease of MPM's modifiable tax
revenue. During 2011-2014, state transfers to local governments and their
groupings will be frozen in value during what will represent a period of further
pressure on MPM's revenue. However, Fitch expects MPM will succeed in restoring
its operating margin to about 15% in the medium term, partly thanks to fees,
taxes and other operating revenue raising within a relatively large diversified
revenue base.
Direct debt is expected to reach EUR1.3bn in 2012 or 113% of current revenue,
above national peers. It is likely to weigh considerably on MPM's financial
flexibility, despite an improvement of debt payback ratio to an expected 14
years in 2012 from 24 years in 2008. MPM delivers costly public services such as
transport and waste treatment and a large share of MPM's important capex in the
coming years will be self-financed while the remaining share will be either debt
financed or even co-financed by other local and regional governments such as the
region and the department. Fitch remains confident that MPM's management will
keep a tight grip over the growth of direct debt in the medium term.
Reflecting the position of the city of Marseille, MPM stands out from other EPCI
for its higher unemployment rate, lower-skilled workforce and lack of high
value-added industries. Fitch believes its economic potential is being
strengthened by sustained public and private investments aimed at fostering the
growth of high-skilled jobs and R&D activities. Economic weaknesses are also
partly compensated by MPM's strategic importance as the second major French
metropolitan centre and major harbour, and its modern administration. The
tourism industry should be stimulated by its hosting of the "European Capital of
Culture" in 2013.