Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings affirmed Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes' (CNA) Long-Term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA' and Short-Tterm rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Negative.
CNA's ratings are aligned with those of France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') since CNA,
a State Administrative Public Agency (EPA), benefits from a statutory solvency
guarantee from the state. As an EPA, CNA cannot be liquidated or go bankrupt,
and is allowed to receive state emergency funding.
A downgrade of France would be mirrored in CNA's ratings. An adverse change in
CNA's legal framework could also lead to a negative rating action.
The state directly controls CNA since most board members are civil servants. As
an EPA, CNA follows public accounting rules and can be audited by sponsor
ministries or the National Court of Accounts.
Day-to-day administration and financial management have been subcontracted to
Caisse des depots and consignations (CDC, 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') under the
control of CNA's board. CNA operating costs mainly consist of CDC's management
fees and interest charges, and are fully matched by mandatory contributions from
all Motorway concessions companies (MCCs) which benefit from CNA funding.
Through its supervisory authority, the state ensures MCCs' compliance with these
mandatory compensations.
CNA benefits from an implicit state guarantee since the state is ultimately
liable for its debt (law of 16 July 1980). CNA can access state emergency
financial support mechanisms such as emergency loans or the purchase of CNA
bonds by the Ministry of Finance. There are no caps on the latter, which only
requires agreement from the Minister of Finance. Although unlikely, considering
the predictability of CNA's financial obligations, any financial shortfall would
be covered by the state. CNA has no equity and its liabilities are modest
compared with the state's funding capacity.
CNA mainly acts as a debt-amortising structure for debt previously incurred on
behalf of MCCs until 2006. The privatisation of the main MCCs from 2001 to 2006
made them ineligible for public funding. CNA still provides funding to small
state-owned MCCs (EUR90m in 2012), such as tunnel operators ATMB and SFTRF.
Financial covenants between CNA and MCCs aim at ensuring MCCs' loan repayment
capabilities through respect of early warning ratios. MCCs' net debt should not
exceed 7x their EBITDA, while EBITDA should cover at least 2.2x financial
charges.
MCCs benefit from a sound traffic profile, diversified user base and a
predictable regulatory framework. Despite low economic growth and high fuel
prices, total revenue grew by 4.2% in 2011, above the 2007-2011 average annual
growth (3.4%), while total motorway traffic grew by 2.1%. Total MCCs debt grew
by 5.8% in 2011 to EUR31.1bn. Capital expenditure (EUR1.75bn in 2011) is mainly
focused on maintenance, as the French motorway network is almost complete.
Debt decreased to EUR11.5bn at end-2011 from EUR13.3bn in 2010, and should fall
to EUR10.5bn at end-2012. The amortisation schedule is smooth, with debt stock
falling below EUR1bn by 2018. Debt taken on behalf of private MCCs accounted for
86.7% of CNA's total debt at end-2011.