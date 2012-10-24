(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings affirmed Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes' (CNA) Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA' and Short-Tterm rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

CNA's ratings are aligned with those of France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') since CNA, a State Administrative Public Agency (EPA), benefits from a statutory solvency guarantee from the state. As an EPA, CNA cannot be liquidated or go bankrupt, and is allowed to receive state emergency funding.

A downgrade of France would be mirrored in CNA's ratings. An adverse change in CNA's legal framework could also lead to a negative rating action.

The state directly controls CNA since most board members are civil servants. As an EPA, CNA follows public accounting rules and can be audited by sponsor ministries or the National Court of Accounts.

Day-to-day administration and financial management have been subcontracted to Caisse des depots and consignations (CDC, 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') under the control of CNA's board. CNA operating costs mainly consist of CDC's management fees and interest charges, and are fully matched by mandatory contributions from all Motorway concessions companies (MCCs) which benefit from CNA funding. Through its supervisory authority, the state ensures MCCs' compliance with these mandatory compensations.

CNA benefits from an implicit state guarantee since the state is ultimately liable for its debt (law of 16 July 1980). CNA can access state emergency financial support mechanisms such as emergency loans or the purchase of CNA bonds by the Ministry of Finance. There are no caps on the latter, which only requires agreement from the Minister of Finance. Although unlikely, considering the predictability of CNA's financial obligations, any financial shortfall would be covered by the state. CNA has no equity and its liabilities are modest compared with the state's funding capacity.

CNA mainly acts as a debt-amortising structure for debt previously incurred on behalf of MCCs until 2006. The privatisation of the main MCCs from 2001 to 2006 made them ineligible for public funding. CNA still provides funding to small state-owned MCCs (EUR90m in 2012), such as tunnel operators ATMB and SFTRF.

Financial covenants between CNA and MCCs aim at ensuring MCCs' loan repayment capabilities through respect of early warning ratios. MCCs' net debt should not exceed 7x their EBITDA, while EBITDA should cover at least 2.2x financial charges.

MCCs benefit from a sound traffic profile, diversified user base and a predictable regulatory framework. Despite low economic growth and high fuel prices, total revenue grew by 4.2% in 2011, above the 2007-2011 average annual growth (3.4%), while total motorway traffic grew by 2.1%. Total MCCs debt grew by 5.8% in 2011 to EUR31.1bn. Capital expenditure (EUR1.75bn in 2011) is mainly focused on maintenance, as the French motorway network is almost complete.

Debt decreased to EUR11.5bn at end-2011 from EUR13.3bn in 2010, and should fall to EUR10.5bn at end-2012. The amortisation schedule is smooth, with debt stock falling below EUR1bn by 2018. Debt taken on behalf of private MCCs accounted for 86.7% of CNA's total debt at end-2011.