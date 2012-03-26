(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Further privatisation of Russia's banks could reduce the potential for state support, resulting in moderately lower Support Rating Floors (SRFs), Fitch Ratings says.

President Dmitry Medvedev has asked the government and the Central Bank of Russia to prepare legislative changes to reduce state control of Bank VTB and Sberbank of Russia (both 'BBB'/Stable) to below 50%. Given the growing appetite in Russia for further privatisation, in Fitch's view there is now a significant probability that this will go ahead during Vladimir Putin's forthcoming six-year presidential term.

If government ownership falls below 50%, it would be moderately negative for the level of potential support we factor into the banks' ratings. Combined with the broader global trend for governments to reduce their implicit support for banks, this would probably lead to a moderate reduction in the banks' 'BBB' SRFs.

We think it is unlikely the state will relinquish control of the banks in the next two to three years. However, if hypothetically the stakes in Bank VTB and Sberbank were to fall below 50% tomorrow, with the government retaining large minority stakes, downgrades of SRFs would probably be moderate and could be limited to one notch, to 'BBB-'. Currently, any downgrade of the SRF would result in a corresponding downgrade of the Long-Term IDR of Bank VTB as this is driven by its SRF. Sberbank's IDR is underpinned by its 'bbb' Viability Rating and would therefore currently not be affected by a downgrade of the SRF.

We believe Russia would still show a strong propensity to support the banks in case of partial privatisation, given their large market shares and strong government relations, and the public's close association of the banks with the authorities. This would be likely to keep the SRFs in the investment-grade range. However, if the government were to exit fully from the ownership structure of either bank, or to make any clear statements concerning burden sharing with creditors in case of bank failures, then downgrades of SRFs could be more severe.

Fitch would view partial privatisation, together with other moves to improve governance at state-owned banks, including further appointments of independent directors, as moderately positive for their stand-alone profiles. This would in turn also benefit the health of the Russian banking system as a whole.

Russian Agricultural Bank ('BBB'/Stable) is less likely to be privatised in the medium term, in Fitch's view, because its more explicit policy role would make it harder to attract investors. Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable) as a development bank is not expected to be included in any privatisation programme.