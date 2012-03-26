(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on SEW-Navayuga Barwani Tollways Private Limited's (SNBTPL) INR5,305.1m long-term senior project bank loans and INR291.6m subordinated loans to Positive from Stable. The ratings on the loans have been affirmed at Fitch BBB-(ind)' and 'Fitch BB+(ind)', respectively.

The Outlook revision reflects the satisfactory traffic ramp-up since the project became operational in April 2011, alleviating the risk of major traffic underperformance in the crucial early years. While FY12 (financial year ending March) revenue is likely to be around 8.5% lower than Fitch-adjusted base case forecast, this underperformance is modest compared with other Fitch-rated toll roads in India. In addition, revenue is ramping up, as indicated by toll collections of INR71m-INR74m a month between December 2011 and February 2012, in line with Fitch's projections despite initial underperformance. Increase in the inflation-linked toll rate, which takes place every September, was 10% in September 2011 compared with a projected 6.29%.

The ratings also factor in reduced interest costs through a take-out loan (about 21.6% of total debt, carrying 10.65% interest against the previous 12.65%) extended by the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL; 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'/Stable). Fitch has slightly lowered its projected debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) in the current adjusted base case, based on actual traffic and revenue data of the past 11 months. This, together with conservative growth assumptions, lends a higher degree of certainty to future cash flows. The project retains the capacity to meet debt service requirements, despite Fitch's downward-revised revenue assumptions and a lower projected DSCR.

No benefit has been accorded to SNBTPL's savings in operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, and Fitch's forecasts continue to incorporate higher cost assumptions, thus providing some buffer for unexpected cost escalation. Also, completing the project a month ahead of schedule and cost savings of INR82.2m have mitigated completion risk, marginally reducing the project's debt burden and thus the DSCR.

A debt service reserve account (DSRA) totalling three months of principal and interest payments on both senior and subordinated debt has been set up in the form of a bank guarantee, conforming to the terms of an undertaking provided by the sponsors. Additionally, INR66.8m out of a sponsor's committed funding up to INR100m to augment debt payment capacity has been injected thus far in FY12. While management reports that that the project is no longer reliant on sponsor support, the ratings continue to factor in the possibility of sponsor support, particularly as major maintenance reserve allocations become due and principal begins to amortise in FY13.

The ratings may be upgraded if the project continues to experience revenue ramp-up in line with Fitch's revised projections and begins to make principal repayments in June 2012 as well as required allocations towards the major maintenance reserve. The one-notch difference between senior and subordinated debt reflects the latter's structural subordination and lower DSCR. The small amount of the subordinated debt has capped the rating differential to one notch.

SNBTPL was awarded an 18-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain an 82.8km road stretch on the National Highway 3 (NH-3) in the state of Madhya Pradesh. SNBTPL is a 74:26 JV between SEW Infrastructure Ltd ('Fitch A+(ind)'/ Stable) and Navayuga Engineering Constructions Ltd.