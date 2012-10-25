(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25
Summary analysis -- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. -------------- 25-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Forest products
Mult. CUSIP6: 16946L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Aug-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
06-May-2011 CC/-- CC/--
02-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. reflects our view that the
company's financial strength and business sustainability will remain
vulnerable over the next year. The rating also reflects China Forestry's weak
and deteriorating liquidity and heightened information risk stemming from
alleged accounting irregularities. The company's business risk profile is
"vulnerable" and its financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," in our view.
We expect China Forestry's cash balance to continue to diminish over the next
six to 12 months because we anticipate that its operating cash flow will be
negative. The company's cash balance dropped to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 632
million as of June 30, 2012, from RMB809 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Nevertheless, we expect China Forestry's cash balance to be sufficient to meet
the US$18.5 million interest payment on the company's senior notes that is due
in November 2012 and May 2013.
China Forestry faces significant risk in business recovery due to its poor
asset quality, limited operational capability, and management uncertainties.
The company had material write-offs on its assets, and impairment losses on
receivables, prepayments, and inventory. It recorded an operating loss in the
first half of 2012 because limited harvesting led to a significant decline in
sales. In addition, weakening industry demand in a context of China's slowing
economic growth pushed down timber prices.
A downstream wood processing business that China Forestry acquired in April
2012 was loss-making before the acquisition, and the visibility on the
entity's turnaround is low, in our view. China Forestry's acting CEO resigned
in the first half 2012 and the chairman/founder took over as CEO.
The allegations of accounting irregularities will continue to negatively
affect China Forestry even though the company has released its financial
statements. This is because China Forestry's new auditor has cited numerous
scope limitations in the financial statements and did not express an opinion.
We expect China Forestry's access to the capital markets to remain extremely
limited. Trading in the company's stock is still suspended.
Liquidity
China Forestry's has "weak" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's cash balance to diminish quickly in the next 12 months due to
costs such as interest payments, day-to-day operational expenses, and capital
expenditure. China Forestry's cash balance fell to RMB632 million as of June
30, 2012, from RMB809 million six months ago, and RMB2,120 million a year ago.
We estimate China Forestry's ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be less
than 1x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment includes the
following assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity primarily include a cash balance of RMB632
million as of June 30, 2012, of which about RMB238million is maintained
offshore.
-- Uses of liquidity include trade payables of RMB8 million; interest
expenses on outstanding senior unsecured notes of US$18.5 million, repayment
of short-term loans and interest of RMB87 million, outstanding acquisition
cost of about RMB50 million, and operating expenses.
Lack of forward-looking information makes it difficult for us to forecast
China Forestry's operating cash flow. Any potential liabilities or new capital
expenditure could materially weaken the company's liquidity. Possible cash
leakage through related-party transactions remains a weakness. For example, in
2011, China Forestry paid rental expenses and consultancy fees of RMB439,000
to entities related to the chairman.
Based on information from China Forestry, we expect the company to have
sufficient offshore cash to pay the interest on its senior unsecured notes
that is due in November 2012. In our view, the company is willing to service
its debt.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China Forestry's weak
liquidity position could deteriorate further as the company's cash balance
diminishes. It also reflects the uncertainty surrounding China Forestry's
operating performance and financial strength due to lack of sufficient and
reliable information.
We will lower the rating to 'CC' if China Forestry's liquidity deteriorates
faster than we expect and we believe the company will default within six
months. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate that both China
Forestry's business and its liquidity will improve.
