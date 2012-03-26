(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that Italian insurers' growth and
profitability will remain subdued, potentially until the end of 2013. This will negatively
affect their operating performance despite better underwriting profitability.
As a result, the ratings Outlook for the Italian insurance sector remains
Negative.
"The eurozone crisis continues to represent the greatest challenge facing
Italian insurers," says Federico Faccio, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance
team. "This, together with a challenging transition to Solvency 2 for the
Italian insurance market, is likely to keep ratings under negative pressure in
the next 12-24 months."
2011 results have shown a general decline of insurers' capital adequacy and life
operating profitability, as a consequence of the impact of the eurozone crisis
on the Italian bond market and equity markets in general. However, better
technical results also indicate that life insurers have taken some effective
actions on product guarantees and pricing.
Non-life underwriting margins have benefited from portfolio pruning and price
adjustments over the last few years. However, growth is likely to remain subdued
as households reduce cover, new car sales languish and competition remains tough
in commercial lines.
Mark-to-market of assets under Solvency 2 could make Italian insurers' solvency
capital volatile due to its dependence on market values of government bonds,
which is not offset by a corresponding change in the value of the liabilities.
Other issues relevant to the Italian insurance market are the final calibrations
of non-life charges as well as the calculation of the counter-cyclical premium.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss the main findings described in the
report. Details of the call will be announced shortly.
The report, entitled "Italian Insurers Face a Demanding 2012; Sovereign Risk and
Solvency 2 Set to Weigh On Growth and Profitability", is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Challenging 2012 for Italian Insurers
here