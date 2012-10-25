(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the business volume of Korea's mutual savings banks (MSBs) is likely to keep shrinking as they continue to struggle amid a difficult operating environment. And over time, the MSB sector could be marginalized in terms of its contribution to Korea's banking industry. The MSB sector has been battling asset quality troubles since 2010; the latest casualty was Tomato2 Savings Bank (not rated), which was taken over by Korea Deposit Insurance Corp. (not rated) on Oct. 19, 2012. The takeover indicates that deteriorating asset quality continues to exert pressure on the MSBs' performance.

We believe that Korea's MSBs are unlikely to pose a systemic risk to the banking sector despite our expectation that they will continue to come under intense pressure in the next two years. We hold this view because the MSB sector is small and has limited connections with mainstream banks, and we believe the government is likely to continue to intervene if more MSBs become troubled.

Korea's MSBs continue to face pressure on their earnings mainly because of their concentrated exposure to high-risk real estate and construction industries (estimated at about 35%-45% of their total loan books versus about 12% for the banking-sector average), including real-estate project financing loans. We expect the pressure to continue, given that the MSB sector's average nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio remains very high at about 20% at the end of June 2012 with about 56% NPL loan provisioning coverage. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, the sector posted an annual net loss of about Korean won (KRW) 1.2 trillion, although it was an improvement from the KRW2.2 trillion loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The size of the MSB sector--in terms of assets--is relatively small, accounting for about 3% of banking sector assets, and therefore, the possibility of its problems developing into systemic risks for the entire banking system is limited, in our view. We expect the sector to continue to shrink as tightened regulations and stagnant housing demand in Korea squeeze its profitability. We believe the long-term viability of the sector could be challenged if it fails to develop another business model to replace its current model, which is highly concentrated on the high-risk property project lending business. The government also recently introduced measures to improve MSBs' corporate governance by reinforcing eligibility and responsibility among major shareholders and management and to tighten their lending practices. The government's recent restructuring of MSBs has shaved off about 40% of the total assets in the sector in the past one-and-a-half years. The amount of assets held by MSBs declined to about KRW51 trillion at the end of June 2012, from about KRW87 trillion at the end of 2010. The number of MSBs also dropped to 93 from 105 during the same period.

We believe the Korean government will likely react quickly in the face of potential MSB troubles in the future, limiting operational disruptions, and restoring customer confidence in the sector. For example, after Tomato2 Savings Bank was suspended on Oct. 19, its operations were resumed on Oct. 22 under a KDIC-owned bridge bank. The Korean government has also been monitoring individual MSBs and it has identified potentially weak MSBs, which are 10 banks with a Bank for International Settlement (BIS) ratio of below 5% as of June 2012. Among them, six have been placed under KDIC's management.

