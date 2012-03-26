(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not
be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of
EUR1.42bn. Fitch noted that the series amounts will be increased effective 26 March 2012. The
volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000
Series 2010-2: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000
Series 2010-4: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000
Series 2011-1: EUR20,900,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR185,700,000
Series 2011-2: EUR15,700,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR139,100,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance
amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s
Compartment 1 Notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable', dated 25 November 2011, available on
www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.