DUBLIN, March 26 Falls in Irish house prices
accelerated to 2.2 percent month-on-month in February from a 1.9
percent drop in January, tumbling for the 51st month in
succession, official data on Monday showed.
Ireland's property bubble burst in 2008 after years of
reckless lending, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners
with hefty mortgage repayments. Prices are now 49 percent below
a 2007 peak, according to the Central Statistics Office.
Property prices in Dublin fell by 1.2 percent in February
and are 57 percent below their peak.
Economists polled by Reuters this month expect national
property prices to fall by 10 percent in total this year before
stabilising in 2013.