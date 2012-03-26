March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unilever NV's and Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch also affirmed Unilever Capital Corporation's (UCC) senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and its commercial paper programme at 'F1', as well as Alberto Culver's senior unsecured rating at 'A+' as both UCC and Alberto Culver benefit from cross-guarantees between Unilever NV and Unilever PLC.

The affirmation reflects Unilever's position as one of the world's largest food and consumer products group, its balanced scale in terms of geography and business portfolios, and its moderate financial leverage, against the mature nature of some of its product categories, threat from retailers' private labels and M&A appetite.

"Fitch expects pricing power to be tested for Unilever in 2012 given the pressure on disposable incomes in the developed markets and no pricing tailwinds relative to 2011," says Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates team.

Fitch notes the soothing effects from its large exposure to emerging markets (now representing 54% of group sales) as a key driver of net sales growth. However the agency highlights the highly competitive environment and the need to continue investing in such markets to ensure access to consumers. Given such exposure, Unilever is actually more prone to be negatively affected by a meaningful economic slowdown in emerging economies, such as China or Brazil, than in developed markets. Fitch continues to believe, nonetheless, in the long-term structural growth trend in consumption from emerging markets.

Although Fitch expects profit margins to be protected by additional cost savings from recent acquisitions or from operational restructuring, the agency anticipates some downward pressure in 2012 as advertising and marketing spending remains key to support new product launches and existing market shares.

Financial policy remains an important credit factor for Unilever's ratings as further acquisitions are likely, in line with management's strategic goal to grow net sales to EUR80bn over an unspecific period. The current 'A+' rating factors around EUR1.5bn annual acquisition spending. Any potential larger acquisitions will have to be assessed according to how they fit in with the group's business profile and financial strategy.

Management remains committed to its 'A+' rating, with the support of Unilever's board. The group has not specified financial targets to investors, although it has refrained from share repurchases since 2009 while lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR has been maintained at around 1.5x (+/- 0.2x) despite recent M&A activity.

A rating downgrade could be triggered by a large share repurchase programme, special dividend or acquisition that results in lease-adjusted net leverage increasing over 2x on a sustained basis, along with a reduction in funds from operations (FFO) gross interest cover to less than 8x.

An upgrade would require a commitment from management towards a financial policy consistent with a 'AA-' rating with net lease-adjusted leverage comfortably below 1.5x, positive annual free cash flow in the high-end of EUR1bn- EUR2bn range along with evidence of continuing progress on product mix or cost savings resulting in sustained profitability.