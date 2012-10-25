(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has revised Russia's Orenburg Region's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. This rating action also affects Orenburg Housing Mortgage Corporation's (OHMC) domestic bond issue which is guaranteed by the region and rated 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'.

The Positive Outlook reflects the region's improved budgetary performance, moderate direct risk and strong self-financing capacity on capital expenditure. The ratings also consider the local economy's concentration in the oil and gas sector and the region's moderate exposure to contingent risk.

Fitch notes that any future positive rating action is subject to the consolidation of its sound budgetary performance with margins in line with expectations, coupled with the containment of direct risk below 20%-25% of current revenue.

Fitch expects the region's government to continue its conservative budget management practices in the medium term leading to the consolidation of its sound budgetary performance. Improved taxation and constrained opex have led to a narrowing of the region's deficit before debt variation to 1.8% of total revenue (2010: 7.7%). The region's self-financing capacity on capex improved in 2011 with the current balance and capital revenue covering 90% of capital outlays. Fitch expects close to 13%-14% operating margins in 2012-2014 (2011:12.5%).

Fitch expects the region's direct risk to stabilize at about 18% of current revenue in 2012-2014. Orenburg Region's direct risk totalled RUB9.4bn by end-2011 (2010: RUB8.7bn). The region's direct risk stock is entirely composed of federal budget loans. The region's debt coverage ratio is likely to remain strong, slightly above one year in 2012-2014, while budget loans maturing in 2013 are offset by sound liquidity accumulated by the region in 2012.

The region's contingent risk is composed of the moderate debt of its public sector entities (PSE) and few outstanding guarantees. The region extends support to its PSEs via transfers, capital injections and the issue of guarantees. The region guaranteed OHMC's domestic bond of RUB1.4bn issued in 2012.

The Orenburg Region is located in the south-eastern part of European Russia. Its capital, the City of Orenburg, is 1,513 km away from Moscow. The local economy is dominated by the oil and gas industry exposing the region to volatility associated with the prime sector. The region accounted for 1.4% of the national population and contributed 1.2% of Russia's GDP in 2010.