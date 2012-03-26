Glencore's holding company, Glencore International PLC, will acquire Viterra for Canadian dollar (CAD)6.1 billion in cash, and will also assume CAD1.1 billion of Viterra's debt. At the same time Glencore has agreed to sell the Viterra assets that do not fit its strategy to fertilizer supplier Agrium Inc. (BBB/Stable/NR) and grain handler Richardson International (not rated). We estimate that these transactions will increase Glencore's debt by $4.3 billion. In our view, the Viterra transaction should be moderately positive for Glencore's business risk profile as it should lead to an improvement of its market position in the agricultural commodities marketing business, increase diversification, and boost the proportion of less cyclical and capital intensive marketing profits in Glencore's EBITDA.

We believe the Viterra purchase will lead to a temporary weakening of Glencore's financial metrics to below the level we see as commensurate with the 'BBB' rating. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Glencore's fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio was 19%--below the 20%-25% range we view as in line with our 'BBB' rating, in a 2011 pricing environment that was well above our normalized pricing assumptions. This was partly due to temporary, but sizable, $3 billion working capital outlays at the end of the year. Under our base-case scenario and factoring in the Viterra acquisition, we expect the ratio to remain below 20% in 2012 if Glencore debt finances the pending $2.2 billion Kazzinc acquisition. This is based on the following assumptions:

-- Glencore's 2012 EBITDA of about $4 billion-$4.5 billion based on our assumption of a weaker market environment in the industrial segment;

-- Viterra's 2012 EBITDA of about $0.4 billion, after the sale of some assets to partners;

-- A reversal in temporary working capital outlays of about $3 billion in the first half of 2012; and

-- Capital expenditures (capex) above 2011 levels as Glencore finalizes its organic growth program.

We believe Glencore should be able to reduce its debt and leverage to bring it in line with what we view as a moderate financial policy after the Viterra acquisition by selling assets that don't fit its strategy, or paying for its Kazzinc minority stake fully or partially with equity. Debt could also go down if Glencore generated 2012 profits above the levels assumed in our base-case scenario. We acknowledge that Glencore has potential EBITDA upside from major new projects over 2012 to 2014. But we do not factor in all of the potential gains because we see execution risk and country risk, notably concerning copper projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC; not rated).

Liquidity

We consider Glencore's liquidity to be "adequate," as our criteria define the term. We estimate that the ratio of sources to uses of liquidity is above 1.2x for 2012.

Liquidity might deteriorate to "less than adequate" if the company financed its planned acquisitions of Viterra and Kazzinc, dividends, and increased capital expenditures without securing additional long-term funds. We do not see this as a likely scenario.

Key sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011, included:

-- $1.3 billion in cash, most of which is tied to operations, we believe mostly to cover margin call fluctuations;

-- Undrawn committed lines worth $5.5 billion; and

-- Sizable positive discretionary cash flow after capex and dividends in 2012, when factoring in the reversal of the $3 billion temporary working capital outlay at the end of 2011.

In relation to the announced merger with Xstrata, we also factor in that Glencore has set up a new $6 billion committed line, which can be used after the merger to replace its $2.7 billion facility secured with Xstrata shares. At the same time Xstrata has obtained a waiver of the change of control clause for its $6 billion revolving facility.

The key uses of liquidity include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of about $4 billion in 2012;

-- A $3.6 billion cash outflow related to the Viterra acquisition;

-- $0.6 billion in other acquisitions; and

-- About $0.5 billion of Viterra bonds that can be put to the issuer under a change-of-control clause. We don't see this as likely as they were trading above the put price after the announcement. Another $0.6 billion of Viterra's bonds can be put to the issuer only if the rating on the issuer is lowered to speculative grade, which we do not currently expect.

We currently don't include a $2.2 billion payment for the acquisition of an additional share in Kazzinc in our analysis as this can be paid for with Glencore shares.

Glencore is exposed to potentially significant cash margin and working capital swings, reflecting changes in commodity prices. However, Glencore has good bank relationships and could also provide more security to raise additional financing if necessary. Glencore protects itself against cash swings by having a policy of maintaining a minimum liquidity buffer of cash and undrawn committed lines of at least $3.0 billion at all times.

Glencore had comfortable covenant headroom on Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect this to continue, especially as covenants are balance-sheet-based and do not include more cyclical EBITDA. Maintenance financial covenants in Glencore's key bank facility relate to a minimum current ratio of 1.1x, a maximum ratio of long-term debt to tangible net worth of 1.2x, and a minimum level of net working capital of $750 million. There are no rating triggers.

Recovery analysis

The Glencore group's main borrowers are the intermediate holding company and key operating company Glencore International AG, and the wholly owned, indirectly held finance subsidiaries Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A. and Glencore Funding LLC, which altogether account for most of the group's consolidated debt. Senior unsecured bonds that the finance subsidiaries issue are guaranteed by Glencore International AG and Glencore International PLC and are rated 'BBB', at the same level as the corporate credit rating. The degree of structural and contractual subordination within the group is moderate, in our view. When resolving the CreditWatch on the issue ratings we will analyze the position of debt issues in the new group structure and the level of structural subordination. We don't expect contractual subordination to increase in the combined company as Xstrata has limited secured debt.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 2012 when the merger with Xstrata should be completed.

At this stage, we would likely raise the rating on Glencore by one notch to 'BBB+' if the merger with Xstrata went ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will, however, be subject to further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's capital spending plans and debt trends in 2012 and 2013.

If the merger with Xstrata didn't go through, we would likely affirm the rating on Glencore at 'BBB', even if the Viterra acquisition went ahead. Further out, we would expect Glencore to reduce debt and improve its FFO-to-debt ratio to the 20-25% range under our more conservative pricing assumptions in the six to 12 months after the Viterra acquisition.

